Life

37 Father's Day Gifts That Will Spark Joy For Your Dad

This is a shower set-free zone, folks (All dads can breath a sigh of relief).

 and  

Audience Editor, HuffPost UK Shopping

Amazon/HuffPost

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Got your dad a Father’s Day gift yet? We thought not. We know how time-consuming it can be scrolling and scrolling looking for the right present.

So we’ve done the hard work for you and been sifting through Amazon to find some goodies, however big (or small) the budget.

Whether your dad likes his drink, sport, fitness, food or just life in general, we’ve got a great selection of gifts that will make his day (and more than likely propel you to ‘favourite child’ status).

1
Amazon
Because dad will do anything for his team
This hardback book contains the most memorable newspaper headlines in his fave footie team's history. There are 62 teams to choose from, so you're bound to find his club!
Get this from Amazon for £39.99
2
Amazon
Inspire your dad to record his own stories with this touching prompt-filled journal
This book is filled with over 60 fun and inspiring questions carefully created to inspire any father to tell his life story. And the end result is bound to become a family heirloom!
Get this from Amazon for £9.99
3
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
He'll love this pirate's treasure box with a trio of rums
I'm struggling to imagine anyone who drinks who wouldn't love this ridiculously gorgeously-packed trio of rums. It comes in a pirate-worthy wooden box that makes it feel and look incredibly *premium*!
Get this trio of rums from Amazon for £32.00
4
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
Or go all out with this full-sized bottle of award-winning honey-flavoured rum
This 700ml bottle of 37.5% proof rum *also* comes in a gorgeous chest that'll double up as decor when they're done.
Get this from Amazon for £49.50
5
Amazon
These classy whiskey stones will keep dad's fave tipple nice and cool
These natural soapstone and granite chilling rocks are completely reusable! He'll just have to pop 'em in the freezer and use them like ice cubes in his drink (unlike ice cubes though, these won't melt and dilute the drink).
Get this from Amazon for £7.64
6
Amazon
Feel the bass with these bluetooth headphones
These bass-boosting Bluetooth headphones look incredible, and they're a steal at less than £20 too!
Get this from Amazon for £16.99
7
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I can't recommend Bob Mortimer's autobiography And Away... *enough*.
This is a warm, touching, funny autobiography but just trust that if your dad watches TV he'll want this.
Get this from Amazon for £10.00
8
Amazon
A coffee machine dad will wake up to and be thankful for
This De'Longhi Nescafé 'Dulce Gusto' coffee machine comes with six boxes of coffee pods too.
Get this from Amazon for £49.99
9
Amazon
You might want to order two of these Vespa LEGO kits
Yep, one for me too please! This LEGO model in pastel blue is in one of Vespa’s original production colours. It also includes a helmet, an accessories basket with a flower bouquet and even a functioning kickstand for easy display.
Get this from Amazon for £72.99
10
Amazon
If they love golf, they'll find these adorable pens tee-riffic
A perfect stationary set for any golfer which comes with a driver, iron and putter pen.
Get these three from Amazon for £7.95
11
Amazon
This sleek Alexa-enabled fitness tracker watch is as gorgeous as it is highly rated!
The Amazfit GTR 2e monitors everything from workouts to sleep and heart rate, and it's water-resistant up to 50m too! Your dad will be happily checking his watch all the time.
Get this from Amazon for £99.00
12
Amazon
Home cooks will love this chilli and pepper kit
This kit contains everything they'll need to grow jalapeño, Thai, numex twilight, and sweet varieties at home.
Get this from Amazon for £10.99
13
Amazon
This deep tissue massager for your sporty dad that you'll probably 'borrow'!
Via trigger-point massage therapy this helps to relieve your muscle in warm-up exercises and will take away muscle soreness and stiffness after high-intensity exercising as well accelerate recovery.
Get this from Amazon for £59.49 (was £85.99)
14
Amazon
They'll never guess these are socks. Such fun!
Looking for a classic gift with a twist? These socks that roll up to form sushi shapes are ideal for the jester in the family. Available in two sizes - UK shoe sizes 4-7 and UK shoe sizes 7-11.
Get this from Amazon for £7.99
15
Amazon
Old skool treats for your sweet dad with a sweet tooth
Give dad a taste of his childhood (literally) with this retro sweet selection. It includes Sherbet Dip Dabs, Refreshers, and so many more treats.
Get this from Amazon for £24.99
16
Amazon
For a gamer dad who loves chocolate
They'll lose their minds over this milk chocolate controller and it sure does taste better than the real thing!
Get this from Amazon for £4.18
17
Amazon
Take ale-loving dad on a round-the-world tour of beers
This beer hamper may include beers from Germany, USA, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, Japan, Spain, Jamaica and Wales-UK.
Get these 12 bottles from Amazon for £30.39
18
Amazon
Wireless headphones to free up dad to do some dancing
These wireless Bluetooth earphones are a great option for dads who loves playing YouTube videos or music at full volume from their phone.
Get this from Amazon for £19.99
19
Amazon
This clip-on book light for avid readers
Your dad will end up using this clip on light all the time and they'll have three levels of brightness - 30%, 60%, 100% - to keep their eyes comfortable.
Get this from Amazon for £8.99
20
Amazon
This 1,000-piece Marvel jigsaw puzzle will keep dad entertained for ages
There's so much detail in the pic that's revealed in this Marvel puzzle for your dad to enjoy discovering.
Get this from Amazon for £9.49
21
Amazon
This faux leather card holder looks like it costs way more than it does
This will hold up to 7 credit cards in the main compartment and has a cheeky slot at the back for that extra cash.
Get this from Amazon for £12.99
22
Amazon
These Lord of the Rings-themed playing cards will make their day!
Playing card deck for those in the fandom and they come in a stunning embossed tin.
Get this from Amazon for £10.99
23
Amazon
This cool pop-up card will complete any gift!
Remind dad they're the winner with this pop-up trophy!
Get this from Amazon for £3.99
24
Amazon
Eco-conscious dads will adore this wooden insect and bee hotel
Hang this anywhere in the garden to attract a wide variety of insects. Comes fully assembled so your hotel's ready to receives guests right away.
Get this from Amazon for £9.00
25
Amazon
A multi-tool pen your DIY dad will love showing off
This genius tool doubles up as a spirit level, a ruler, a Phillips screwdriver, AND a flat screwdriver (phew) and let's not forget its a pen!
Get this from Amazon for £8.22
26
Amazon
Toast your dad with this personalised wooden breakfast board
An egg-cellent present for dad wouldn't you say?
Get this from Amazon for £19.99
27
Amazon
Is it bad that I kind of want this personalised fishing tackle box for myself?
This natural wood tackle box is hand engraved with a wood burner and there's a range of sizes and colours to choose from. Impressed? So was Stacey Solomon who put it on her instagram.
Get this from Amazon for £21.99
28
Amazon
A battery-powered Baby Yoda light to bring joy
If he's a fan of The Mandalorian, he'll smile every time his Baby Yoda lights up.
Get this from Amazon for £17.00
29
Amazon
If gadgets are his thing, this flameless electronic lighter will make his year
Whether for BBQ's, camping, hiking or more this touch-activated, USB-rechargeable lighter is perfect for the outdoors. It's windproof so works even in strong wind.
Get this from Amazon for £13.99
30
Amazon
Dad can't forget you with this personalised bottle opener
Great for practical dads (and you might just be able to secure 'favourite child' status by subliminally associating yourself with his beloved beers).
Get this from Amazon for £4.99
31
Amazon
If your dad always likes to have a project on the go
This cheese-making kit will probably become your dad's new fave hobby. It contains everything he'll need to get started!
Get this from Amazon for £22.99
32
Amazon
This metalicious gift will go down well with meat-lovers
This extensive British charcuterie box is brimming with delicious food, like duck prosciutto and bresaola. Typically comes with five to six packets of cured meat.
Get this from Amazon for £23.95
33
Amazon
Okay, but how beautiful is this copper bird feeder?
Being copper this handmade bird feeder won't rust and will stay beautiful all year round. It's suitable for suet pellets, mealworm and seeds.
Get this from Amazon for £26.50
34
Amazon
This pint glass has 'dad' written all over it (literally).
You can choose any name for this pint glass which is laser engraved so you won't get any flaking or peeling off after time.
Get this from Amazon for £12.75
35
Amazon
Add a thoughtful message for dad on this customised pocket watch
Gift Dad this customised, chrome pocket watch with chain so he has no excuse for being late....yeah right!
Get this from Amazon for £9.99
Suggest a correction
FamilyshoppingDadsMenGift Guides