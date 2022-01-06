Life

17 Vegan Grooming And Skincare Best Buys For Men This Month

Build a more conscious skincare and grooming routine with our pick of the best vegan grooming products for men

The vegan industry is booming, and it’s easy to see why. Plant-based products have a powerful pull – not only are they more ethically conscious but they’re also just as effective as their non-vegan counterparts.

Whether you’ve been following a vegan diet for a while and are moving towards a fully vegan lifestyle or you’ve recently started Veganuary, you might be in need of some guidance when it comes to opting for plant-based grooming products.

The process of swapping to vegan skincare, beard, and haircare can seem daunting. After all, there’s such a diverse range of brands – and products – to choose from.

Considering taking your vegan lifestyle further by opting for skincare and grooming products that are plant-based, too? This guide to a range of self-care must-haves for healthy skin and hair is a great place to start.

1
Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Men's Hemp & Bergamot Luxury Grooming Tin Gift Set
Amazon
This luxury grooming set is the perfect starting point for a vegan beard grooming and skin care routine. Featuring a 100ml Bottle Beard Shampoo, a 50g Jar Beard Wax, a 30ml Tube Beard Balm, and a 25g Soap, this set is all-natural and has been formulated using hemp and smoky woods, combined with sandalwood, bergamot, grapefruit, and ginger.

Get it for £15 from Amazon
2
Heath Hand Salve for Men
Amazon
This non-greasy and fast-absorbing hand salve is designed with hardworking hands in mind and has a 100% plant-based formula. Offering anti-pollution benefits, this balm moisturises and protects hands quickly and effectively.

Get it for £9.99 from Amazon
3
Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit
Amazon
Fancy treating yourself to a new beard care kit? This vegan kit is designed with all types of facial hair in mind and offers a four-step care routine, including cleansing, conditioning, softening facial hair, and caring for skin.

Get it for £34 from Amazon
4
NIVEA Men Sensitive Pro Ultra Calming After Shave Balm with Hemp Oil
Boots
This fast absorbing balm is designed to soothe and rehydrate skin, without leaving an oily residue. It’s calming, gentle, and oh so nourishing, and comes in a handy pump bottle. This calming after shave balm is also made to a vegan recipe and formulated using 100% plant based hemp seed oil and vitamin E.

Get it for £5.99 from Boots
5
The Gruff Stuff The Spray On Moisturiser
Amazon
This dermatologically tested spray-on moisturiser is ideal for anyone with little time for self-care. Spray on skin and you’re good to go. The vegan formula is designed to offer deep hydration while rejuvenating skin and restoring the natural moisture barrier. Thanks to its cocktail of vitamins, antioxidants, and anti-ageing ingredients for stimulating cellular regeneration, it's also a powerful anti-ageing product.

Get it for £25 from Amazon
6
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
Boots
Want to make breakouts a thing of the past? Give this potent serum from The Ordinary a try. The Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is a vegan serum that helps to regulate sebum production and reduces the bacteria that causes blemishes, helping you to achieve clearer, healthier skin.

Get it for £5 from Boots
7
Little Soap Company Sensitive Shampoo Bar White Clay & Clary Sage Oil with Natural Mint and Eucalyptus
Amazon
This vegan shampoo bar features white clay, clary sage oil, natural mint, and eucalyptus, and it smells absolutely amazing.

Get it for £6.50 from Amazon
8
Face Theory Satin Finish Beard Oil L15
Face Theory
This satin finish beard oil is designed to control beard and stubble frizz without leaving a greasy residue. It also doubles as a hair smoothing serum. Formulated with cutting-edge silicone replacement, Emogreen, made from plant extracts, and a blend of organic argan, pumpkin, borage, kukui, and baobab oils, it's perfect for beards (and hair) in need of a little extra nourishment.

Get it for £4.50 (was £8.99) from Face Theory
9
Little Soap Company Solid Shaving Bar
Amazon
This solid shaving bar offers intense hydration to skin thanks to its coconut oil and shea butter base, and has a refreshing bergamot and lime scent. This SLS free bar has a wonderfully creamy lather that also gives skin a moisturising boost.

Get it for £2.66 (was £5) from Amazon
10
The Body Shop Tea Tree 3-in-1 Wash Scrub Mask
The Body Shop
This three-in-one tea tree scrub mask is designed with blemish-prone skin in mind; it’s formulated to battle excess oil in a number of ways. Use it as a face wash, scrub or mask; it foams up instantly for cleansing skin, deeply cleans pores when used as a scrub, and when used as a mask it leaves skin soft, smooth and mattified. (FYI, it smells amazing too!)

Get it for £8.50 from The Body Shop
11
Neal's Yard Remedies Purifying Face Wash
Amazon
This purifying face wash is a great option for sensitive skin as it’s formulated to be super gentle and kind to skin. This certified organic (and vegan) face wash leaves skin cleansed and invigorated.

Get it for £17 from Amazon
12
Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Shampoo & Shaving Bar, Tip To Toe
Amazon
This two-in-one bar is designed to be used to wash your hair and beard as well as for shaving; when mixed with water it creates a rich, creamy lather that helps to lift hairs for a closer and smoother shave. Made with kaolin clay, cocoa butter, glycerine with orange, lime and mint oils, giving it a fresh, zesty scent. It’s also plastic-free and zero-waste thanks to its biodegradable ingredients and compostable packaging.

Get it for £12.64 from Amazon
13
Bulldog Skincare for Men Original Beard Oil
Amazon
This 100% vegan brand offers a wide range of men’s skincare products, including this fast-absorbing and softening beard oil. Formulated with aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea, this oil conditions and tames hair, as well as adding shine.

Get it for £3.65 (was £5.50) from Amazon
14
Mr Bear Family Natural Beard Shampoo for Men
Amazon
This nourishing vegan beard wash contains ‘anti itch anti beardruff’ oat extract, soothing witch hazel, and vitamin E to help encourage healthier beard growth. Formulated to gently cleanse the beard area, this wash offers a deep clean without stripping the skin’s natural oils and causing dryness to occur. It smells divine and works wonderfully – what more could you want from a beard wash?

Get it for £20.99 (was £24.20) from Amazon
15
Neal's Yard Remedies Men's Revitalising Face Scrub
Amazon
This facial scrub from Neal’s Yard is the ideal way to kick off your shaving routine. The plastic and micro bead free scrub is formulated to help draw impurities out of skin, thanks to ingredients such as kaolin and green clay. The scrub also contains organic ground rice and rosehip seeds which buff away dry and dead skin cells.


Get it for £18 from Amazon
16
Sukin Facial Cleanser
Amazon
This facial cleanser is designed to leave skin feeling clean, refreshed, and hydrated, while quickly removing dirt and oil from skin, and also unclogging congested pores. Formulated with a blend of cinnamon and citrus, this vegan cleanser smells absolutely amazing – it’s wonderfully zesty and fresh.

Get it for £7.93 from Amazon
17
ManCave Survival Gift Set
Amazon
This vegan-friendly set from ManCave features a diverse selection of grooming products, including their Lemon and Oak Shower Gel, Caffeine Shampoo, Original Moisturiser, Olivestone Face Scrub, WIllowbark Face Wash, and Texturising Hair Paste. For kicking off Veganuary, this is the perfect kit to treat yourself to.

Get it for £29.99 from Amazon
