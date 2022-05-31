We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Judging by most Father’s Day gift guides, dads are only really interested in three things: DIY, drinking, and socks. But we reckon most modern father figures don’t really fit this mould, and would actually like to unwrap something a little less stereotypical – and a little more thoughtful – come June 19.
Whether he’s not much of a drinker, is more into tech than tools, or likes to stay well-groomed, your dad deserves something special.
So, put down that pair of navy socks – and look through this list to find something he actually wants this Father’s Day.
Gifts to Make Your Dad’s Day
A wash bag that’s perfectly sized and personalised
Everyone needs a stylish wash bag – and Dads are no exception! Made with sturdy vegan leather in a rustic tan finish, each bag is also embroidered on the front in gold thread with the initials of your choosing.
Some classic checked pyjama bottoms made from cotton
Whether for sleeping or just lounging on the sofa, these traditional PJ bottoms have been made with 100% organic cotton that's brushed on both sides – so they’re guaranteed to be super soft and cosy.
This turntable so he can crack out his vinyl collection
A clever marriage of tradition and tech, this retro record player has built-in bluetooth speakers that’ll further amplify and enhance Dad’s experience of listening to his favourite vinyls. Plus, it even connects to bluetooth headphones!
These white trainers made from 50% recycled products
If your dad likes his new kicks but cares about the planet, too, this Adidas Pair is made from Primegreen recycled materials (and no virgin polyester), Cloudfoam cushioning for comfort, and those three stripes are perforated for maximum breathability.
A table-top game for competitive family fun
For Dads who love a post-dinner family game, you can’t go wrong with this nifty tale tennis set. Suitable for use on virtually any table, just use the clasps on each post to secure the net in place – then grab a bat, and start playing.
This award-winning oil for softening his beard
Enriched with tea tree and citrus extracts that naturally cleanse and rejuvinate, and essential oils that encourage a healthy-looking beard, Dads with facial hair will love this beard oil. It even took home the ‘Best for Facial Hair’ award at the GQ Grooming Awards.
A smart speaker that does basically everything
Tech-savvy Dads who haven’t yet succumbed to Alexa are well and truly in for a treat. With the Echo Dot, he can use his voice to manage compatible smart bulbs and plugs, stream songs through the excellent speaker, and even check the weather.
This little gang of succulents for his WFH desk
If your dad's desk is in need of a spruce up, alongside a nice photo of you, of course, why not give him this clutch of succulents. As if he needs more things to look after, ha, but the green will give his mood a boost.
A pair of aviators that’ll make him feel like Maverick
If the return of Maverick has alarmingly got your Dad talking about getting his old bomber jacket out, then distract him with some fabulous Ray-Bans, while you ensure that jacket never sees the light of day. These sunnies are a far more acceptable homage!
A slim tote briefcase for days in the office
Sleek and slimline, this brilliant briefcase is just what Dad needs if he’s starting to spend more time in the office. Great for commuting, it’s got an adjustable and fully detachable long strap, and enough space to fit a 14.1” laptop.
These 'Full of Pride' Mugs for both dads in your life
Got two dads to buy for? What could be better than this pair of Pride Mugs from trendy millennial homeware company, Our Place. They sell out every every year, so snap them up quickly – 20% of the revenue from these mugs before the end of June goes to Stonewall!
This super compact projector for film nights at home
A treat this one, but fancy giving him something you can enjoy together? Well, this mini-projector will turn any white wall into a clever home cinema so you can rewatch the old classics. All that's missing is the popcorn.
This model set that makes the perfect mindful task
Far more accessible than more traditional model kits, adult Lego is relaxing and fulfilling to build. Featuring five of London’s most famous landmarks, the finished product will also make a stylish and eye-catching addition to any shelf.
This clever cap cage so he can pop his in the wash
Bear with us on this one! This ingenious gadget is designed so that he can pop his favourite baseball cap in the dishwasher without risk of ruining it. Cool dads will definitely thank you for it.
A simple yet stylish slim leather wallet
Unless you’re okay with something bulky, finding a men’s wallet with space for coins can be tricky. But this brown leather option has a nifty coin compartment – as well as multiple slots for storing cash and cards. And it’ll still comfortably fit in your pocket!
This retro-looking digital radio for vintage kings
On the face of it, this looks more like a gift for a grandad, but flip it over, and this retro-vibes wireless is actually a fully functional digital radio. Perfect for bringing a touch of nostalgia to his bedroom, shed or man cave.
Some suede slippers that both look and feel fantastic
Does your Dad wear his slippers so much they’re looking pretty worn? Built to be hardy and long-lasting, this Ugg pair will make the perfect replacement. They come in a range of colours and sizes, but we love dark brown Espresso, and inky True Navy.
These funny charger stickers that’ll end cable chaos
Anyone else got a Dad who’s a stickler for cable etiquette, and hates it when his charger is used by anyone else? A gift he’ll roll his eyes at but definitely enjoy using, these personalised leather stickers will help Dad keep track of any thievery.
This unique beaded bracelet he’ll wear everyday
The black onyx stone supposedly vibrates protection, strength, and focus, which makes this bracelet an especially thoughtful gift for any Dad or father figure. With a simple design of black onyx beads and sterling silver clasp, it’s a subtle but special piece.