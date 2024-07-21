4 Ways To Make Your Daily Walk More Effective

Sorrasak Jar Tinyo via Getty Images From adding body weight exercises to traveling on hilly paths, there are plenty of ways to make your walk more effective and challenging.

It’s hard to overstate the benefits of frequent walks. While this form of exercise may not feel as impactful as a high-intensity workout or distance run, walking actually does wonders for the body.

“Physically it will improve cardiovascular health by strengthening the heart, thereby helping circulation, lower blood pressure, helping in the prevention of heart disease and stroke,” Matthew Nolan, a chief instructor at Barry’s in New York City, told HuffPost.

“Mental health is also a great benefit to walking. The release of the endorphins while walking will help boost mood and overall mental state,” he added.

What’s more, daily walking can help build bone and muscle strength and improve joint health, said Nolan. In fact, people with chronic lower back pain and knee pain can benefit from a regular walking regimen, said Tyler Moldoff, a physical therapist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

“It’s really been exciting more recently seeing a lot of new research coming out about how something as simple as walking can really be an exceptional exercise, when done properly,” he said.

To Moldoff, “done properly” means getting 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. This equates to at least 30 minutes of walking, five days a week — and you should aim for 5,000 to 10,000 steps (or more) daily.

Once you hit these requirements, there are additional ways to get even more out of your exercise regimen. Below, experts share what you can do to challenge yourself while building up strength and endurance during your walks:

1. Keep up a quick walking speed.

U.S. government guidelines note that adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, which can include brisk walking — but not walking at a snail’s pace.

Moldoff said the intensity of aerobic activity is typically measured in relation to your heart rate.

While it can be hard to know your exact heart rate during a walk, a good way to ensure you’re pushing yourself is to listen to a fast-paced song — starting at, say, 100 beats per minute — and then move to the music’s beat, Moldoff added.

“You can simply do a Google search or even on Spotify or Apple Music, look for different genres of songs that may be enjoyable for individuals at 100 beats per minute, and then trying to sync your cadence to the beat of the song,” he said.

“And if you’re following along [to a] song that is ... 100 beats per minute, you can be sure that after a few minutes you’ll start to work up a little bit of a breath and you’ll be hitting that moderate intensity.”

If that tempo feels too slow for you, look up songs that are 110 or 120 beats per minute instead.

And as a bonus, music makes walking more enjoyable, Moldoff said.

2. Try interval jogging or speed walking.

If you’re not quite ready to maintain a fast walking pace for all 30-plus minutes of your walk, consider incorporating a faster pace at select times during your workout.

Nolan said that in Barry’s classes, instructors frequently do interval-based training, which you can try in your walk, too.

“You can do [this] at home by incorporating short bursts of fast walking or even jogging to increase intensity,” Nolan stated.

For example, you might start small with a 30-second jog or minute-long speed walk and increase the duration when your body feels ready.

andreswd via Getty Images Walking to music with a fast tempo can make your exercise more intense and help you maintain a fast pace.

3. Add strength training to your walk.

“You could also walk with light weights or do some simple body weight exercises like squats, lunges or pushups during points of the walk to work different muscle groups,” Nolan said.

To start, simply plan your walk ahead of time and pick some designated places, such as your driveway or a local park, to do some body weight training. Writing out your workout in advance can also help you hold yourself accountable.

You might do five pushups, 15 crunches and a one-minute plank repeated three times, or whatever combination makes sense for you. Just be sure to switch up your strength workout to target different muscles in your exercise regimen.

You could also try walking with a weighted vest or a backpack filled with books for an added challenge, Moldoff said.

“Simply by doing that, you can help increase your metabolic rate, which improves your oxygen consumption, and that relates to a greater calorie burn,” he stated, adding that this can “strengthen the muscle groups of the leg.”

4. Or walk along a hilly path.

Walking on a path with hills is another way to boost your daily walk, Moldoff said.

Walking downhill has been shown to improve muscle strength in the lower extremities and reduce the stress that’s put on the cardiovascular system, he stated.

“So, interestingly enough, it will likely be less stressful on our breathing and our heart rate,” Moldoff noted. “It will make it more comfortable, but at the same time, you’re actually improving your muscle strength more effectively relative to simply level walking.”

Meanwhile, walking uphill can provide more of a challenge to your cardiovascular system, and some research suggests that it can benefit people with knee joint issues.

No matter what you do to up your walking regimen, it’s important to stay consistent, said Nolan.

“The benefits of walking are best realised with regular, consistent practice,” he said. “Aim for at least 30 minutes most days of the week.”

But it’s important to take days off when you need them and listen to your body for any signs of pain or discomfort, Nolan added.

It may take time to build up enough strength and endurance to incorporate these walking challenges, and that’s OK. As you commit to a regular walking regimen, the benefits will begin to emerge.