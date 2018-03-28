A Scottish wildcat nicknamed “the Beast” has been captured on video by researchers in the Scottish Highlands who say it is one of the largest recorded in the world.

Dr Paul O’Donoghue, chief scientific officer at Wildcat Haven, said: “I have seen every reference wildcat in existence and this is the biggest one I have ever seen.

“This is the real deal, a pure Scottish wildcat. There is no doubt about that.”

The cat, one of 13 the organisation is monitoring in Aberdeenshire’s Clashindarroch forest, is estimated to measure four feet from nose to tail.

Kev Bell, the researcher responsible for looking after the camera which filmed The Beast, said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I first saw this cat – he is enormous, a magnificent animal.”