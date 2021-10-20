Lottie Daisy Francis Lottie Daisy Francis

It’s been a tough day, huh? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We all get in a bad mood from time to time when the day hasn’t panned out as we expected.

But if you’re feeling frustrated or exasperated, a mood-boosting workout can help shake off negatively and steer you away from more destructive behaviours.

Personal trainer and fitness influencer Lottie Daisy Francis, creator of The Lottie Method, has created this quick five-minute full-body workout with good vibes in mind.

“It’s all about leaving you feeling amazing, energised and pumping with positivity,” she says. “So let’s HIIT it together!”

A great soundtrack is key to any mood-boosting workout, and Francis recommends adding the following to your playlist before you begin:

I’m Coming Out/ Upside Down – Diana Ross and Chris Cox

Green Light – Freemasons Remix

Level Up – Ciara



Complete 20 seconds of each of these exercises with a rest of 10-20 seconds to recover at the end of the four exercises. During this rest time, try to make it an active recovery, eg. marching on the spot / a light jog and only taking little sips of water if needed. Four rounds altogether. No equipment needed.

1. Two jumping jacks, two squat jumps

(For low impact step the jacks out and take the jump out of the squat)

Jump the legs out and the arms up to create the star jump. Do this twice. Then add the squat jump.

Jump the legs out to hip-width apart, with bent knees into a squat. Jump off the floor and squeeze the glutes, returning back to a squat and repeating for a second time.

Add the two together.

2. Battle ropes (no need for ropes!)

Stand in a squat position with your feet hip-width apart.

Keep the lower body still, engage your core, and draw your belly button to spine.

Extend your arms out in front of you. Imagine you are holding two heavy battle ropes, alternately raising and lowering each arm explosively.

Move the upper body only, twisting into the core and moving the whole or your arms.

3. Sit-ups with four cross punches

Lie on the floor, knees up and feet on the ground.

Tuck the pelvis under, so the back is flat on the floor.

Sit up and lift your body to your knees.

Twist and cross punch the opposite hand over the opposite knee. Repeat on the other side, then repeat once more.

Lower down and repeat.

4. Four straight mountain climbers, four cross climbers

Start in a plank position on the floor.

Straight mountain climbers: Drive one knee to the chest then repeat on the other leg. Then do this one more time for each leg.

Cross climbers: Drive the opposite knee to the opposite elbow then repeat on the other leg. Then do this one more time for each leg.

Add these both together and continue moving at a fast pace.

You can also do this on an incline, with your hands on a fixed surface to take the resistance out.

