50 Cent says he’s going sans sex for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared in an Instagram post that he’s “practicing abstinence” this year. He revealed he recently thought of an epic project that will require immense focus to bring it to life.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted, I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” 50 Cent, whose legal name is Curtis James Jackson III, wrote alongside a photo of himself donning a suit and smoking a cigar while sipping his Branson Cognac brand.

He added: “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

The actor’s fans sounded off in the comments section of his post to show support for his goals.

“God has a plan for all of us!!! Salute & Respect!!!,” one person wrote.

“Stay focused, brother. We rooting for you out here,” another commented.

“Executive mode, mogul moves, positive vibes only!” someone else added.

The In Da Club artist has been most recently romantically linked to former model Jamira “Cuban Link” Haynes, but it’s unclear if 50’s new year resolution will have any effect on the pair’s relationship.