6 Tips and Tricks To Make Your Vegan Christmas Stand Out

Christmas is here and I’m sure most of us are looking forward to our Christmas meals right now.

With plant-based eating on the rise in the UK, this might even be your first vegan Christmas. In 2019, 600,00 people people said they followed a vegan lifestyle, while in 2020, Tesco reported a 300% rise in vegan meat sales.

The thought of hosting a vegan Christmas might be a bit daunting given that festive feasts are usually centred around meat. But there are plenty of meat-free meals and options for you to enjoy this Christmas.

Future Farm, a plant-based meat company has given HuffPost UK six ways we can enjoy a meat-free Christmas. There’s no reasons for vegans to feel left out this Christmas so keep reading for these handy meat-free tips.

1. Getting into the meat of it

Gone are the days where vegans were faced with bean burgers and falafel as their only two options. Now, all major supermarkets stock incredibly realistic (and delicious!) chicken, turkey, tuna and pork alternatives – ripe for the Christmas dinner picking. It’s never been easier to make the swap!

Future Farm’s Plant Based Chick’n is one alternative to go with your redcurrant jelly, bread sauce and stuffing. The HuffPost UK Life team also reviewed a range of vegan Christmas options from supermarkets – read on to find out what topped the list.

2. It’s all about the gravy

If you’re the one catering for a vegan, you might be surprised to find out how many gravies are actually made using veggies. If you have a bit too much on your plate cooking this year’s feast, you can simply use some vegetable gravy granules (we recommend Bisto’s). Or, if you’re feeling fancy, there are some great vegan recipe books like Vegan Christmas by Gaz Oakley with great gravy recipes, or try the one below:

Heat a pan with 1tbsp coconut oil over a medium heat with 1tsp flour. Cook for 1-2 mins, stirring frequently until you’re left with a sandy paste.

Gradually stir in 200ml boiled water, 1tsp Henderson’s Relish, and 15ml soy sauce. Cook until the gravy has thickened (approx 4 mins).

Season with a very generous grind of black pepper and add 1/4tsp sugar to taste!

You can still add any meat fat to the meat eaters’ gravy – just make sure to put them in different gravy boats, so everyone knows which is which!

3. Vegging out – in true vegan style

This point might come as a bit of a surprise as a vegan diet is, after all, plant-based. But, while most of your veg should be fine, watch out for animal products sneaking into places they don’t belong – as there’s usually an easy swap to be made.

For example, you can use agave nectar or maple syrup instead of honey to roast your carrots and parsnips. And while some butters contain milk, many plant-based people swear by Flora’s Plant Butter, which is 100% vegan and tastes just like Lurpack.

4. Sweet treats for inclusive indulgence

Vegans have survived for years off accidentally vegan biscuits such as Oreos, Lotus biscuits and Ginger Nuts, but a homemade sweet treat is a surefire way to their hearts.

From mince pies, to Christmas cake, to gingerbread cookies, there are plenty of tasty vegan recipes online that’ll also make your home smell wonderful.

5. Crack open some plant-based booze

Some wines and beers (including Fosters, Carling and Kronenbourg) aren’t vegan due to filtration processes using isinglass, casein, egg whites and gelatin.

Thankfully, the following are: Budweiser & Bud Light, Coors and Coors Light, Goose Island (ironically), Guinness Original and Blonde American Lager, Heineken and Stella Artois (excluding ciders) and, yes, Corona.

For wines, there are high-end vegan fizz options such as Piper-Heidsieck, Moet & Chandon and Champagne Thienot, but if you’re after something less pricy, try The Rhona Rose, Graham Beck, Skinny Prosecco and Belletti Prosecco.

6. Show your guests how good vegan food can be

Christmas can be a time of joy, companionship, and laughter. Or, it can be a time of awkward questions and not being able to exit a room fast enough.

To keep politics off the Christmas dinner table, the best way to advocate for veganism is to have food that makes everyone say ‘oooh’ and chance their luck for a taste.

Our recommendation for a showstopper would be a nut or cauliflower roast (tried and tasted in advance), vegan haggis (which is arguably a lot nicer than meat haggis), or anything involving (vegan) puff pastry.