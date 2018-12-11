6 Ways You Can Volunteer This Christmas - And How To Sign Up

What it does: It’s a national charity for single homeless people. It is dedicated to ending homelessness by delivering life-changing services and campaigning for change.

Opportunities this Christmas: Every year the charity runs Crisis at Christmas. This year it will take place from 22-29 December and more than 11,000 volunteers will be needed.

The charity is looking for a wide range of volunteers, from people who chat to guests, serve food, sort bedding; to service volunteers, including medical professionals, hairdressers and caterers, all of whom give guests access to services they usually miss out on. People have to attend one training session before they volunteer.

To sign up, click here.

What it does: A worldwide Christian church and registered charity dedicated to caring for people who are vulnerable or in need. It works with some of the most disadvantaged people in communities including homeless people and older people.

Opportunities this Christmas: Volunteers can get involved with everything from sorting donated presents for its Christmas present appeal, to cooking and serving festive meals for vulnerable or lonely people, and helping out at winter night shelters.

Charity shops also get busy over Christmas and are in need of volunteers, particularly people who can get creative with festive window displays and enjoy interacting with others.

Contact your local Salvation Army church, centre or charity shop directly to register your interest.

What it does: It provides emergency food to people in crisis through a network of UK foodbanks and partners with churches and communities to open new foodbanks nationwide.

Opportunities this Christmas: December is the busiest month of the year for foodbanks across the charity’s network, so any extra help is really appreciated. There are a number of volunteering opportunities available at foodbanks in the lead up to Christmas. The best way to find out what is available near you is to contact your local foodbank (contact details can be found via the website).

Volunteer roles in the lead up to Christmas include:

:: Helping to pack Christmas hampers alongside the standard emergency food supply.

:: Helping sort, weigh and store food donations in the foodbank warehouse.

:: Helping out at supermarket collection days.

:: Meeting people referred to the foodbank and sitting with them to chat about their needs and what other support is available locally.

Click here to sign up to become a volunteer.