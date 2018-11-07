Two years after a humiliating defeat in the US Presidential elections, Democrats finally have reason to celebrate as they look set to re-take control of the House of Representatives.

And among the wins for the party, some stand out as truly historic.

The record number of women contenders and candidates of colour meant several winners will take office as trailblazers, marking firsts for their race and gender.

The first Muslim women and first openly gay male Representatives are a welcome antidote to the polarisation that has gripped parts of the US since Donald Trump took office.

The Democratic gains were fuelled by women, young and Hispanic voters, a Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll found. Fifty-five percent of women said they backed a Democrat for the House this year, compared to 49% in the 2014 midterm congressional election.

Massachusetts’ First Black Woman In Congress

Democrat Ayanna Pressley won her House race in Massachusetts’ 7th District on Tuesday, becoming the state’s first black woman elected to Congress.

Pressley, 44, was guaranteed victory as she stood unopposed, securing an upset win against 10-term Democratic incumbent Republican Michael Capuano during the primaries.