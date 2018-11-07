Democrats projected to win House of Representatives – ending Washington’s one-party dominance

Republicans tighten grip on Senate, as defiant Trump tweets of ‘tremendous success’

Republican Ted Cruz defeats underdog Beto O’Rourke – just

First openly gay man elected governor, and youngest ever female elected member of Congress, among Democrat victories

The Democrats look poised to take control of the US House of Representatives for the first time in eight years in the first major election since Donald Trump became president – but Republicans are set to hold the Senate.

In one of the most eagerly-anticipated US midterm elections in recent memory, the Democrats were on course to gain the 23 seats they needed to capture the Republican-held House.

The BBC, CNN, NBC, ABC News and Fox News all projected a Democrat victory, which is seen as crucial to the party checking Trump’s agenda. But slim hopes of capturing the Senate and sealing a ‘blue wave’ looked unlikely after Republicans held firm – and even made gains.

Some of the biggest Democratic stars of the campaign season struggled to secure victories. Beto O’Rourke’s underdog US Senate campaign to oust Ted Cruz in conservative Texas failed, and despite Democrats hailing an end to one-party dominance at the top of US politics, Trump spoke of a “tremendous success”.

But with a House majority, Democrats will have the power to investigate Trump’s tax returns and possible conflicts of interest, as well as challenging his overtures to Saudi Arabia, Russia and North Korea.

They could also force the President to scale back his legislative ambitions, possibly dooming his promises to fund a border wall with Mexico, pass a second major tax-cut package or carry out his hardline policies on trade.

A simple House majority would be enough to impeach Trump if evidence surfaces that he obstructed justice, or that his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But Congress could not remove him from office without a conviction by a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled Senate.