70 Hilarious Tweets About Autocorrect Fails

Autocorrect can be confusing and hilarious as duck.
Sometimes, it makes bizarre changes that make zero sense but elicit a laugh. Other times, random autocorrects are oddly on the nose. The funny folks on Twitter have shared countless examples of both.
Below, we’ve rounded up 70 tweets about hilarious autocorrects. Enjoy!
yes, autocorrect. i definitely meant to offer a monkey-back guarantee.— rachelle mandik 🕳 (@rachelle_mandik) July 1, 2016
My autocorrect just changed daughter to disaster and I’ve never been more paranoid that my smart phone could read my mind.— Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) January 27, 2021
AUTOCORRECT, YOU SON OF A BITCOIN— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) June 8, 2016
Autocorrect better define "cluster duck" for me if it's gonna keep changing my words.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 22, 2015
typed 'shit' & autocorrect tried to change it to 'shitbucket' and now im tryna remember who i been cussing out lately— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) February 20, 2017
Meant to text my partner 'how long for you to run errands' but 'run' autocorrected to 'ruin' and I'm standing with autocorrect on this one.— Industrial Cupcake Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) January 31, 2016
me: i am so fucked— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) December 19, 2017
autocorrect: feel like u meant to say "ducked"
me: haoppy bjrghday
autocorrect: yeah that tracks
Yes, autocorrect. By all means, let’s size the day.— The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) May 8, 2018
Autocorrect changed "pandemic" to "panda mix" and I'm not even questioning it.— 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) December 16, 2020
Wish my phone wouldn’t autocorrect “mighty ducks” to “mighty dicks” but here we are— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) April 19, 2020
Autocorrect just changed 'morning' to 'morbid' and now life makes perfect sense— Pugnado 🐾😾 (@LuvPug) July 22, 2017
Tried to sign an email "soph" but it autocorrected to "soon" so now my whole email sounds like a threat.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 3, 2016
FINALLY TURNED OFF AUTOCORRECT & I'VE NEVER FELT FRIAR OH GOD IT'S STILL ON— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 9, 2015
Thanks to autocorrect I just responded to the school group chat that I’d be bringing enough “porn” for everyone to the fall festival. 🌽— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) October 31, 2019
The other day I actually was trying to type “ducking” and autocorrect changed it to “fucking,” so I’m fairly sure that at this point my phone is just tucking with me.— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) May 8, 2020
me, trying to text “It was nice to meet you, Donna.”— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) January 11, 2020
Autocorrect: “You will die by blunt force trauma."
Yeah autocorrect I meant gu not hi— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 10, 2014
I was texting “I appreciate a man with chivalry,” and it autocorrected “chivalry” to “chocolate”— and they kind of seem interchangeable— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 15, 2018
I'm giving up autocorrect for Lend— Megan Amram (@meganamram) February 17, 2016
yes, autocorrect, i definitely meant to call that guy a giant buttonhole— rachelle mandik 🕳 (@rachelle_mandik) January 5, 2016
I am pleased to report that autocorrect changed “duck” to “fuck” multiple times and tbh, I feel like for the first time my phone understands me.— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) November 24, 2018
When ur tying 2 be "chill" & autocorrect changes haha to HAHAHAHAHHA pic.twitter.com/KreB7khkkA— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 2, 2015
Autocorrect changed dadbod to sadbod and to be honest that really hurt my feelings.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) August 11, 2019
No, autocorrect, I was not searching for music by labia del rey— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) February 23, 2017
my phone just autocorrected "dressing up" to "stressing up" AND THAT DEAR FRIENDS IS THE TRUE MEANING OF HALLOWEEN— Chelsea Nachman (@chelseanachman) October 31, 2017
Just went to write “homophobic” in a text and it autocorrected to “jomo jobo” and unfortunately that is so funny and I will be adopting it. I’m sorry your dad is jomo jobo— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) March 19, 2020
I really don't understand auto correct sometimes. Why are you changing "food" to "good?" Is "food" not a word? We can't be friends.— Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) August 11, 2017
Look, autocorrect, as long as I live in New York, I will ALWAYS be typing "cat", not "car"— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 26, 2016
Canadian Auto-correct changes every misspelled word to Sorry.— The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) January 23, 2019
My New Years Risotto: figure out autocorrect— Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 28, 2011
Yeah autocorrect I meant "pics of Michael glass blender"— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 3, 2012
My phone changed “I’m doing well” to “I’m dying well” and now I’m worried autocorrect knows something about me I don’t.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 15, 2018
Autocorrect changed daughter to fighter.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) November 18, 2020
Well played autocorrect, well played.
Autocorrect changed “I’m having a panic attack” to “I’m having a panic steak” and actually that sounds pretty good, I’ll probably do that, too.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) August 19, 2020
Autocorrect just changed my text from, “I’m going to save my muffin” to “I’m going to shave my muffin” and now my husband is racing home toward some real disappointment.— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) July 13, 2020
Yes, autocorrect, I was watching Little House on The Purge. Yep. Laura Ingalls loses it in Walnut Grove.— Cathryn 💚🏳️🌈💚 (@AngryRaccoon2) July 18, 2018
Autocorrect just changed the word "cake"— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 7, 2015
It's like they don't even know me anymore
I texted my wife "Tonight after the kids go down, let's wine and dine" except my phone changed it to "wine and die."— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) June 5, 2019
It's almost like auto-correct knows how hard it is to be a parent.
on this international women’s day, let’s remember our work in dismantling the patriarchy isn’t over. for example, my iPhone doesn’t auto-capitalize ‘international women’s day’ but it does autocorrect Buffalo Wild Wings— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) March 8, 2018
No autocorrect, for the 100th time, I mean “well” not “we’ll”— Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) August 29, 2018
Phone just autocorrected "torture" to "torturgasm." I'm frightened.— Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) January 14, 2014
I texted my rather shy crush, asking if he wanted to see my new boots. It got autocorrected to “new boobs”. He unfriended me. #WhyImSingle— Tanya (@tanipartner1998) August 7, 2018
My iPhone’s autocorrect just changed flu shot to fly shit, in case you wondered if Siri is an anti-vaxxer.— The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) October 22, 2019
My phone changed "jingle all the way" to "jiggle all the way". Well played autocorrect.— 🌴 Envy 🌴 (@envydatropic) December 11, 2017
Autocorrect changed nurturing to murdering and for the first time in forever I truly believed that someone other than me understands my marriage.— bacon popsicle 🎼 (@Gupton68) June 21, 2020
My autocorrect keeps changing "meh" to "men" and I feel like that accurately represents almost every relationship with a man since birth.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) December 30, 2019
Autocorrect, I'd also like to think I'm a "firebrand", but let's get real, I'm just "downstairs"— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 18, 2014
Autocorrect changes Hahaha to HAHAHAHAHA because it thinks I'm a psycho.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) August 17, 2013
I tried to type that toddlers are “badasses” and it autocorrected to “bad assets” and honestly that’s pretty perfect— Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) November 30, 2020
I tried to type "bring a pair of shorts" and my phone autocorrected it to "bring a pair of ghosts" so that's how that's going— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) December 6, 2016
Just typed "chill out" but it autocorrected to "cool it," proving that autocorrect is controlled by a group of 80s dads watching football.— Industrial Cupcake Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) December 12, 2016
Me: something— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) June 26, 2020
Autocorrect: suicide
Me: voracious
Autocorrect: vomit
Me: borthday
Autocorrect: borthday
My phone autocorrected "neighborhood" to "birth orchid" and I was like, EXACTLY.— Kendra Alvey 👻 (@Kendragarden) April 5, 2016
yes, autocorrect, I definitely meant to say that this cake is very maoist— rachelle mandik 🕳 (@rachelle_mandik) September 13, 2016
I have a jote about autocorrect— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) July 26, 2020
My phone just autocorrected Ben Carson to Ban Carson. Rise, machines, rise!— Industrial Cupcake Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 25, 2017
My autocorrect changed "I meditated" to "I medicated," which was more honest.— The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) January 27, 2021
My phone just autocorrected "anxiety" to "nudity," as in "nudity dream," and sometimes I think they're just messing with us for personal entertainment— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 5, 2021
My phone autocorrected "my dad" to "murder dad," and now my parents and I have a lot to talk about at Christmas.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 14, 2016
Autocorrect just changed “TikTok” to “No. You’re 40.” and then powered down my phone.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) November 9, 2019
Today, I received a text that said "Good morning" and when I texted back, auto-correct had changed it to "Good nothing."— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) September 12, 2019
And with two cranky kids, I'd say my phone had a pretty good understanding of the situation.
I can always cunt on autocorrect.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 23, 2020
By all means, autocorrect. Let’s tell people what a busty day I had.— The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) October 14, 2020
Auto Correct changed “cabbage” to “carnage” and now I’m calling this casserole the Dahmer Delight.— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) March 27, 2019
Alright mum, bit forward pic.twitter.com/2AlJuuKCf0— jess🧜🏻♀️ (@jessicasizeland) November 11, 2016
autocorrect just changed “tegan & sara” to “ethan & sara,” so yes, homophobia lives in america— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) June 8, 2019
I love how autocorrect changes sahm to sham cause honestly, that’s what I feel I’ve gotten myself into.— lilswizzy (@MotherPlaylist) February 15, 2018
When you realize only after you hit send that 'aww' autocorrected to 'ass'. pic.twitter.com/05zuk46P0c— Industrial Cupcake Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) May 14, 2015
yes autocorrect, i definitely meant to ask someone to get me some cadbury crime eggs— rachelle mandik 🕳 (@rachelle_mandik) March 26, 2016