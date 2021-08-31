8 Wonderful Quotes About Motherhood From Princess Diana

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana took her role as mother to Prince William and Prince Harry very seriously.

Princess Diana was famous for her humanitarian work, style, and kindness. But perhaps one of her most beautiful contributions to the world was her role as a mother to Prince William and Prince Harry.

In honour of her memory, we’ve compiled some of Princess Diana’s best quotes about motherhood.

On Teaching Her Children Empathy

“I want my boys to have an understanding of people’s emotions, their insecurities, people’s distress and their hopes and dreams.”

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana in Venice with her family in 1985.

On Prince William’s First Day Of School

“I was [a little sad] because it’s opening another chapter in my life and certainly William’s. But he’s ready for it. He’s a very independent child.”

Tim Graham via Getty Images Prince Diana and Prince William at Kensington Palace in 1985.

On Postpartum Depression

“Then I was unwell with postnatal depression, which no one ever discusses, postnatal depression, you have to read about it afterwards, and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time. You’d wake up in the morning feeling you didn’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself ... People see it as crying wolf or attention-seeking, and they think because you’re in the media all the time you’ve got enough attention, inverted commas. But I was actually crying out because I wanted to get better in order to go forward and continue my duty and my role as wife, mother, Princess of Wales.”

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince William in New Zealand in 1983.

On Her Love For Her Children

“I live for my sons. I would be lost without them.”

Julian Parker via Getty Images Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry at an amusement park in 1993.

On Hugs

“Hugs can do great amounts of good, especially for children.”

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana at Kensington Palace with Prince William in 1982.

On Raising Children Who Will Change The World

“Well, with William and Harry, for instance, I take them round homelessness projects, I’ve taken William and Harry to people dying of AIDs ― albeit I told them it was cancer ― I’ve taken the children to all sorts of areas where I’m not sure anyone of that age in this family has been before.”

Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles in London in 1994.

On Advocating For Her Kids

“I will fight for my children on any level so they can reach their potential as human beings, and in their public duties.”

Tim Graham via Getty Images Princess Diana with Prince Harry in 1986.

On Her Impact

“Don’t call me an icon. I’m just a mother trying to help.”