Kristen Stewart Is Truly Giving Us Drama As Princess Diana In New Spencer Trailer

We’ve got a treat for anyone missing their fix of regal drama without a new series of The Crown to look forward to this year.
The first trailer for the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer has just been released, with Kristen Stewart serving all kinds of drama as she takes on the role of the late Princess of Wales.
In the minute-long clip, the former Twilight star is seen in action for the first time as Princess Diana, with scenes showing her dancing at her home, walking alone through the grounds of Sandringham and being followed by baying paparazzi photographers.
At the end of the trailer, a confidante played by Sally Hawkins cryptically tells her “they know everything”, to which Kristen’s Diana responds: “No, they don’t.”
The new trailer comes a day after Spencer’s first poignant poster was unveiled, showing Kristen in character while shielding her face, apparently in distress.
Spencer is set in 1991, at a time when Diana is spending Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham, with the trailer opening with the character laying out presents for the royals.
Conveniently, this new biopic – directed by Pablo Larraín, who previously helmed the biopic Jackie – picks up pretty much where the latest season of The Crown left off.
Diana was previously portrayed in The Crown by Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe and is nominated for an Emmy for their performance in the Netflix drama.
Naomi Watts has also played Diana on the big screen, appearing in the ill-fated biopic Diana in 2013.
Spencer is slated for cinema release on 5 November.