Kristen Stewart Is Truly Giving Us Drama As Princess Diana In New Spencer Trailer

We’ve got a treat for anyone missing their fix of regal drama without a new series of The Crown to look forward to this year.

The first trailer for the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer has just been released, with Kristen Stewart serving all kinds of drama as she takes on the role of the late Princess of Wales.

In the minute-long clip, the former Twilight star is seen in action for the first time as Princess Diana, with scenes showing her dancing at her home, walking alone through the grounds of Sandringham and being followed by baying paparazzi photographers.

At the end of the trailer, a confidante played by Sally Hawkins cryptically tells her “they know everything”, to which Kristen’s Diana responds: “No, they don’t.”