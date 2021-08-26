Breathtaking Spencer Poster Has Us Royally Hyped For Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana

Movie posters are, for the most part, consistently dreadful and look startlingly alike. So when something genuinely innovative comes along, well, hello, let’s celebrate that.

Let’s all turn our gaze upon the first poster for Pablo Larraín’s upcoming Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, which was unveiled on Wednesday to inject a heavy dose of high drama into your week.

While we’ve already seen convincing glimpses of Kristen as the People’s Princess, the poster gives us a taste of Larraín’s vision for the film, which drops down on a “critical weekend” in her life when she ultimately decides her marriage to Prince Charles is beyond repair.

In the poster, Kristen’s Diana is rendered in exquisite detail as if she were the subject of some 17th-century Dutch masterwork. Collapsing on herself, she conceals her face in her hands, which rest upon a highly ornate ball gown that envelops the entire bottom half of the poster.