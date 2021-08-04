14 Sweet Photos Of Meghan Markle As A Mum

Actor, blogger, humanitarian, style icon, royal ― Meghan Markle has had many titles in her life. But perhaps her most relatable role has been that of mother.

The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019, and their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4, 2021. Over the past two years, the couple has made a small number of public appearances with Archie, which has led to many sweet “mum moments”.