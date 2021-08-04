Parents

14 Sweet Photos Of Meghan Markle As A Mum

The Duchess of Sussex has had plenty of adorable "mum moments" with children Archie and Lilibet.

Actor, blogger, humanitarian, style icon, royal ― Meghan Markle has had many titles in her life. But perhaps her most relatable role has been that of mother.

The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019, and their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana on June 4, 2021. Over the past two years, the couple has made a small number of public appearances with Archie, which has led to many sweet “mum moments”.

In honour of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 14 lovely photos (and one video) that show the Duchess of Sussex as a mum.

WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The new parents with baby Archie two days after his May 6 birth.
Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal
Archie meets Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, along with Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother.
Handout via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join the New York Yankees in their clubhouse and receive gifts for Archie ahead of a game against the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium on June 29, 2019.
Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie flanked by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Doria Ragland; Lady Jane Fellowes; Lady Sarah McCorquodale; Prince William; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Windsor Castle on the day of Archie's christening in July 2019.
Chris Allerton/©️SussexRoyal/AFP/Getty Images
The family of three on the day of Archie's christening.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The family attends the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Prince Harry was competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019, in Wokingham, England.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Meghan Markle holds Archie at the the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match.
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The family visits Cape Town during a royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.
Pool via Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Archie in Cape Town.
Pool via Getty Images
Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 25, 2019.
Pool via Getty Images
A close-up of Archie meeting Desmond Tutu.
Sussex Royal/Janina Gavankar
Archie was front and center for their first Christmas card as a family of three.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared this video of the family playing on the beach in California as part of their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
