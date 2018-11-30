Very low calorie diets consisting largely of soups and shakes will be offered to type 2 diabetes patients under a new NHS pilot scheme. Previous trials have found they’ve reversed the condition in patients recently diagnosed with it.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, announced radical action to tackle the UK’s growing diabetes crisis. Around nine out of 10 people with diabetes have type 2, which is closely linked to obesity and has also been linked to a string of serious illnesses, including 13 types of cancer.

Stevens said there’ll be a greater focus on prevention, as well as curing the condition. The Diabetes Prevention Programme (DPP) sees people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes given help to lose weight and become more active.

It is hoped the move will not just improve the health of patients but also save the NHS money, as currently the health service in England spends around 10 per cent of its budget on treating diabetes.