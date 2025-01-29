9 Everyday Stretches That Can Do Wonders For Your Sex Life

Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd via Getty Images Stretching relieves muscle tension and stress, which can boost your libido and sexual satisfaction.

We all know stretching comes with a host of benefits, including pain relief, better posture and reduced risk of injury. Now it’s time to consider adding it to your daily routine for another important reason: your sex life.

“Stretching can improve your sex life by increasing flexibility and range of motion, stamina, strength and body awareness, as well as [reduce] stress and anxiety,” fitness and wellness coach Kylie Larson told HuffPost. “Some stretches can also strengthen the pelvic floor, improve blood flow and enhance sexual desire.”

She noted stretching relieves muscle tension and stress, which can boost your libido and sexual satisfaction. Increased range of motion can also give you the freedom to explore different sexual positions.

Stretching also fosters relaxation mindfulness in intimacy, empowering you to better communicate your desires.

“Being flexible and limber allows you to explore movement more freely, while relieving tightness ― especially in areas like the hips and lower back ― helps you feel more comfortable and confident,” said Ashley Rogers, head instructor at Reform Pilates LA. “Stretching is as much about flexibility as it is about connection ― connection with your body, your breath, and how you feel.”

Although all forms of stretching carry benefits, but some are particularly suited to boost your sexual experience. Continue scrolling for nine examples of everyday stretches that will do wonders for your sex life.

Pigeon pose

“Hip flexibility is important for sex, so stretches that promote mobility in the hips such as the ‘pigeon pose’ in yoga can be beneficial,” said Laura Morris, a certified personal trainer and nutrition consultant. She noted that this move also reduces tightness in the groin area.

For the pigeon pose or pigeon stretch, you get in a low lunge position with one knee bent in front of you while extending the other leg straight back. Lower your body so that your front bent leg is flat on the floor with your foot toward the opposite hip.

“Hip mobility stretches allow for a wider range of motion and greater comfort during intimate activities,” Morris said.

FatCamera via Getty Images

Seated forward fold

A simple seated forward fold can also be beneficial to your sex life. Just sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you and toes flexed, then inhale and reach forward, hinging at the hips. Try to touch your feet and hold the position.

“This stretch lengthens the hamstrings and lower back while promoting relaxation,” Rogers said. “Loosening tight hamstrings and relieving lower back tension can enhance comfort and make movement feel more natural.”

Isbjorn via Getty Images

Butterfly stretch

Another good stretch for hip mobility is the butterfly stretch, which involves sitting on the floor with the soles of your feet touching and your knees out wide to your sides. Sit tall, then lean forward and hold for 30 seconds.

“This stretch targets the inner thighs and groin, areas directly involved in many movements during intimacy,” Rogers said. “Improving flexibility here can make certain positions more comfortable while reducing strain.”

Deepak Sethi via Getty Images

Cat-cow

“Flowing movements, such as cat-cow, not only stretch key muscles but also create a sensual, flowing rhythm to help you feel more connected to your body,” Larson said.

To do a cat-cow, get on your hands and knees with your wrists below your shoulders and knees below your hips. Breathe in and arch your back while lifting your head to face the ceiling (the cow). Then, breathe out and round your back toward the ceiling, with your head pointed down to the floor (the cat).

“This dynamic stretch increases spinal mobility, relieves tension in the lower back, and improves pelvic awareness,” Rogers said. “It’s also great for syncing breath with movement, which can make you more mindful and present in intimate moments.”

SimpleImages via Getty Images

Runner’s lunge

“Any hip opener, like runner’s lunge, increases blood flow and loosens tight hips,” Larson said.

To do a runner’s lunge, simply step one leg forward into a lunge position, with your front knee bent at 90 degrees directly above your ankle and your other leg back straight behind you with your toes bent on the floor. Put your fingers on the floor on either side of that front leg and sink your hips down to feel the stretch.

“Tight hips are a common issue, especially for people who sit a lot,” Rogers said. “Stretching your hip flexors improves hip mobility, making movement easier and more fluid during intimacy.”

vitapix via Getty Images

Happy baby pose

“This yoga pose opens up the hips and stretches the inner thighs and lower back, promoting flexibility and relaxation in areas that play a big role in sexual activity,” Rogers said. “It’s also a great way to release tension and bring attention to your breath.”

For the happy baby pose, you lie on your back and bend your knees, bringing them toward your chest. Spread your knees out wider than your torso and bring them toward your armpits. Then, flex your feet and reach your hands up to grab the outer edges of your feet. Breathe deeply and rock from side to side.

“It’s playful and perfect for getting in tune with your body,” Larson said.

Prasit photo via Getty Images

Child’s pose

Child’s pose is often considered a sort of “fan favorite” in yoga due to its accessibility and calming power.

All you have to do is kneel and sit on your knees with them spread slightly apart. Then, lean forward, reach your arms in front of you on the floor and lower your head.

“It gently relaxes the pelvic floor and calms the mind, helping reduce tension and stress ― both essential for a satisfying sex life,” Larson said.

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Seated position with diaphragmatic breathing

Larson recommends trying diaphragmatic breathing in a seated position as part of your stretching routine.

Sit down (ideally on a chair) and relax your head, neck and shoulders. Then place one hand on your upper chest and the other beneath your rib cage so that you can feel your diaphragm move as you breathe in and out. Inhale slowly through your nose, letting the air fill your abdomen, and then tighten those muscles, letting your stomach move back in as you exhale through your mouth.

“It focuses on relaxing and strengthening the pelvic floor,” Larson said. “Proper breathing improves pelvic awareness, which can lead to better control and heightened sensation.”

PixelVista via Getty Images

Prone frog

“The prone frog is a deep hip opener that stretches the inner thighs and promotes flexibility in the hips,” Larson said. “This stretch increases range of motion, which can enhance comfort during intimacy.”

For a prone frog, you get on all fours and then spread your bent knees out wider. Rest on your forearms with your palms together or on the ground and shift your hips back. Inhale and exhale deeply.