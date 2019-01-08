Finding Veganuary Tough? 9 Vegans Are Here To Tell You Why It's Totally Worth It

You’ve eaten your body weight in hummus and you’re only one week in –Veganuary is tough, huh? For those who can feel their motivation waning, we asked vegans who’ve been there, done that, why it’s worth persevering.

Nicola Neal and her nine-year-old son signed up to a month of Veganuary last year – they decided to stick with the lifestyle and are now celebrating their one-year veg-anniversary.

“The possibilities are endless,” she tells HuffPost UK. “Vegan food is so varied and so full of colour if you avoid the processed foods. You have hundreds of different fruit and vegetables to choose from and when you take meat out of the equation, it makes you more adventurous with the veggies.

“For me, I enjoy knowing that I have a clear conscience because I’m not contributing to any cruelty.”