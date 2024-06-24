James Cracknell finishing the 2024 London Marathon two months ago. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

A Conservative election candidate has described the party as “a shower of shit” - but insisted peopler should still vote for them on July 4.

Former Olympic rower James Cracknell made the comments in a campaign video posted on facebook.

He said: “Two weeks out from the Olympics, if we are competing against the Conservative Party my teammates and I would be saying they are a shower of shit.

“And if one of my teammates got caught for cheating they’d be dead to me. That abuse of trust is unforgivable.”

His remarks appear to be a reference to senior Tories - including two election candidates - being accused of placing bets on the day of the election.

But despite his dim view of the party, Cracknell - who won two gold medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics - urged voters in Colchester to elect him as their local MP.

He said: “Why am I still canvassing and delivering leaflets? Because I believe the Conservative way is the best for the country. Freedom to succeed, protection of our national security and personal responsibility.”

James Cracknell, former Olympic Rower and Tory candidate in Colchester admits what the rest of us already know about the Conservatives.



A vote for Labour is a vote for change. pic.twitter.com/WG4fxWQepj — Colchester Labour (@ColchesterLab) June 22, 2024

Posting Cracknell’s video on X, the Colchester Labour Party said Cracknell “admits what the rest of us already know about the Conservatives”.