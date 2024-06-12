Tory Candidate Says He Is 'Very Sorry' About The Conservative Party

"Vote Conservative" signs at the party's general election manifesto launch at Silverstone Circuit. Leon Neal via Getty Images

A Tory candidate has told voters he is “so very sorry” for his party’s performance since 2019.

Neil Mahaptra, who is standing for the Conservatives in Tunbridge Wells, hit out at the party’s “poor policies” and “infighting” and even took a swipe at Rishi Sunak for announcing the general election in the rain.

He made his disappointment with his own party clear in an unusually candid general election address to local voters.

Mahaptra said: “Since 2019, the Conservative Party has disappointed: some poor policies, worse implementation, infighting. Announcements in the rain.

“We have let you down - I am so very sorry. But that’s NOT ME. I am a compassionate Conservative for the future.”

Neil Mahapatra's election address. X

Tunbridge Wells has always been a Tory seat and the party currently holds it with a majority of nearly 15,000.

Mahapatra’s selection as the party’s election candidate came after the withdrawal of broadcaster Iain Dale from the race.