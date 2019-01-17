Should I Buy A House? The Truth About Brexit And Property Prices

The UK’s impending withdrawal from the European Union doesn’t appear to be heralding great things for the nation’s economy so far – with falls in the value of the pound, reports of job losses, and people stockpiling food and medicine. And then there’s the housing market. The outlook is predicted to be worse than in the last two decades, with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) reporting a fall in the number of house sales and a dip in prices as the Brexit deadline nears. (Although the average house price in the UK remains around £230,630.) But could this housing slowdown be a golden opportunity – might it be a blessing in disguise for generation rent, currently priced out of the market, or the ideal moment for homeowners to get a great remortgage deal? We asked the experts.

David Blake, Which? mortgage advisor, says Brexit could go either way for renters looking to get their foot on the ladder. “Yes, a blip in property prices could mean some bargains. Mortgages are very cheap right now compared to how much they have cost historically. Mortgage repayments could be lower than rent,” he says. ”[But] this is on the assumption that property prices go back up of course, of which is no guarantee.” And there is potential for the housing slowdown to be bad news for first-time buyers, he warns. If property prices continue to drop over a long period of time, first-time buyers who thought they were getting a bargain, could end up in negative equity (when your mortgage is bigger than the value of your property). So how to judge the moment? Blake says you should ask yourself the question: “How much is your rent? How much would your mortgage payments be both now and in the future? You could argue that at least by having a mortgage you are paying for an asset as opposed to renting. However, this asset could be depreciating in value.” Blake says which way the pendulum will swing all depends on what happens to property prices moving forward: “Which of course we don’t know now.” He reminds all would-be buyers that taking out a mortgage is inherently risky, whenever you choose to do it. “It is really important you understand the risks associated with having one and the potential for negative equity and what that could mean,” he says.

The one certainty about Brexit is the uncertainty, both of outcome and impact.