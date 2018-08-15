Intel has revealed a major flaw in its processors that could affect most of the computers we use.

The flaw could, in theory, allow a hacker access to the files on our hard drive and even files that are being stored in the cloud.

Called ‘Foreshadow’ this is actually the third major flaw that has been discovered this year inside Intel’s processors alongside ‘Spectre’ and ‘Meltdown’.

The processor is effectively the ‘engine’ which drives modern computers, so by gaining access to it hackers can then, in theory, access every part of the machine including any and all files kept in the hard drive.