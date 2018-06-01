Cutting Meat And Dairy Is The 'Single Biggest Way' You Can Help Save The Planet

The ‘single biggest way’ to reduce your environmental impact is to cut meat and dairy from your diet, according to researchers. A large-scale study analysed almost 40,000 farms, across 119 countries and 40 different food products, to measure the environmental impact of farming. It found meat and dairy production uses 83% of farmland and is responsible for 60% of agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions, while only providing 18% of calories and 37% of protein.

pixinoo via Getty Images

“A vegan diet is probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth, not just greenhouse gases, but global acidification, eutrophication, land use and water use,” said lead researcher Joseph Poore, at the University of Oxford. “It is far bigger than cutting down on your flights or buying an electric car.” Researchers calculated that adopting a vegan diet can reduce carbon footprint by up to 73%. If the world stopped eating meat and dairy, global farmland use could be reduced by more than 75% - equating to an area the size of the EU, China, Australia and the US combined - and there would still be enough food to go round. Some farms are far more sustainable than others, but, when compared to plant and vegetable production, even the most sustainably farmed beef was found responsible for six times more greenhouse gases and 36 times more land. “Avoiding consumption of animal products delivers far better environmental benefits than trying to purchase sustainable meat and dairy,” Poore added.

Sunshine Seeds via Getty Images