Passengers who fear they are about to be forcibly taken abroad can alert authorities from airport toilets by using a new colour-coded warning system installed in cubicle doors.

The scheme is aimed at helping potential victims of forced marriages and female genital mutilation (FGM), as well as those suffering domestic abuse or at risk of being trafficked.

Vulnerable passengers can walk into a toilet cubicle at Birmingham airport and call a number displayed on different coloured stickers pasted on the inside of male and female stalls.

The colour of the sticker instantly alerts authorities to the correct cubicle, where victims are told to sit and wait until help arrives.

It is not known how many times the number has been called or how many successful interventions have been made in the two years that the West Midlands Police initiative has been running.

A spokeswoman for the force said it had deliberately kept the scheme under wraps for fear of alerting traffickers, but that social media had made people aware of its existence.

She added: “This is the only scheme of its kind in the country and the stickers have been strategically placed mainly on male and female toilet cubicle doors that are airside, after people have passed security so that exit routes are blocked.

“It’s been quite successful but we do not have the exact figures.”

The discreetly-placed small rectangular stickers advise potential victims to call 101 and tell the operator what colour their notice is, so that they can direct help to the correct cubicle.

The scheme drew a mixed response from airport passengers yesterday, who were mainly supportive but questioned whether all victims would have access to a telephone.

Joanne Hayes, 43, from Wolverhampton, told HuffPost UK: “I think its a great idea but what if you don’t have a phone to call the number? There should be a way you can call the authorities from inside the cubicle but I suppose this is better than nothing.”

Alice Hughes, 20, from Stafford agreed. She said: “I suppose you could ask someone to call the number for you, but it’s a smart way to discreetly let someone know you’re in trouble.”