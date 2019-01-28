A Rare Red Panda Is On The Run In Belfast

bbossom via Getty Images The red panda disappeared from its enclosure at Belfast Zoo.

A rare red panda has sparked a police search after going missing from Belfast Zoo.

Police in Northern Ireland have launched a public appeal for help tracing the small animal, but have warned people not to approach it.

The panda was reported missing on Sunday and is currently believed to be in the area surrounding the zoo in Glengormley, to the north of Belfast.

The animal is not known to be aggressive, but can become defensive if cornered, officers said.

Police added: “These animals are nocturnal and would generally be located within wooded areas.

“Our curious friend has not yet learned the green cross code, so if motorists could also be vigilant!”

Red pandas are said to be close to extinction, with only around 10,000 to 20,000 left in existence.

Belfast Zoo said: “We’re asking any Glengormley residents to look out for a red panda who went missing from its home.”