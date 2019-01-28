Britain’s cities have shouldered almost three-quarters of government spending cuts, a new report found.

A decade of austerity showed large metropolitan areas, which are home to 55% of the population, faced 74% of cuts to day-to-day spending, the Centre for Cities study said.

Slashed budgets declined by £386 per person in city zones, compared with £172 for the rest of the UK.

The report also revealed a stark divide between regions, with the largest cuts felt in the north of England, where cities saw an on average 20% reduction in budgets.

Seven of the 10 cities with the largest cuts are in the North East, North West or Yorkshire, the report said, with Barnsley, South Yorks, the hardest-hit – with a 40% reduction in its budget.

London, meanwhile, suffered a 25% decrease in spending, despite being home to 16% of the UK population.