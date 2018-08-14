A Third Of Mums Think They Are Better Parents Than Their Partner

A third of women consider themselves to be a better parent than their partner, according to new research from YouGov, while a third of men think they are a worse parent than their partner.

Around half of all the parents surveyed who were raising a child with a partner said they think they and their co-parent are both equally good (54% of men, 53% of women).

But 34% of women felt they were better at parenting than their partner, while 32% of men said they considered their partner to be the better parent. The survey included both heterosexual and same-sex parents.

Only 6% of women felt their partners were better, and similarly, just 6% of men believe themselves a better parent than their partner.

The survey of 1,000 parents with kids under 18 found that anxiety is high among parents of both genders - over two thirds said they worry either “very often” or “often” about how well they are raising their children.

Yet the majority of both mums and dads actually consider themselves to be “good” parents.