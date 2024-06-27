Philip Davies is married to government minister Esther McVey. David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images

A Tory candidate has been accused of betting £8,000 that he will lose his seat in next week’s general election.

Philip Davies refused to deny placing the big-money wager when approached by The Sun.

But he did admit backing himself to lose when he first ran in Shipley in 2005 - but lost his money after he unexpectedly won.

Davies, who is married to government minister Esther McVey, said: “What’s it got to do with you whether I did or didn’t?

“I hope to win. I’m busting a gut to win. I expect to lose. In the 2005 election, I busted a gut to win. I expected to lose.

“I had a bet on myself to lose in the 2005 election, and my bet went down the pan.”

He added: “If anyone’s alleging I’ve done anything illegal, they’re very welcome to allege it, but I’m afraid I haven’t.

“It’s a shame you don’t have anything better to be worried about, isn’t it? About like, what tax increases we would all get after the election.”

Davies was re-elected Shipley MP at the 2019 election with a majority of 6,242, but Labour are favourites to win back the seat on July 4.

On Tuesday, Labour withdrew support from a candidate who get on himself to lose.

Kevin Craig, who is standing for the party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said: “A few weeks ago, when I thought I would never win this seat, I put a bet on the Tories to win here with the intention of giving any winnings to local charities.

“While I did not place this bet with any prior knowledge of the outcome, this was a huge mistake, for which I apologise unreservedly.”

The Tories have also dumped two candidates who bet on the date of the election shortly before it was called.