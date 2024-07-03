A TV Expert Revealed How To Get Into The Audience For Your Favourite TV Shows

Would I Lie To You host Rob Brydon with team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack BBC Studios

If you’re an avid comedy panel show or game show viewer, you’ve probably imagined just how immaculate the vibes must be in that audience and wondered how you can get yourself in there with them when it’s filmed.

Well, according to Richard Osman, getting tickets to game shows is actually very simple and costs FAR less than you’d think.

The host of Richard Osman’s House of Games spoke on The Rest Is Entertainment, a podcast he hosts with journalist Marina Hyde, and revealed that anyone can get into a studio audience, you may just have to wait a while for your chance.

It all comes down to patience and timing

Richard explained: “Studio audiences are a really interesting thing. Obviously, you want to fill a studio, especially for a comedy show.”

He went on to say that there are specialist agencies that people can sign up to such as Applause Store and Standing Room Only. Richard revealed that being in an audience is actually free but the problem is that the waiting lists are usually very long.

In fact, these waiting lists can be exceptionally long.

Richard said: “The biggest waiting list in history, I think it was 11 years at one point, was for A Question of Sport... It’d be easier to get in the Royal box at Wimbledon than get into the audience for A Question of Sport.”

He also warned that if you are planning to be in the audience on a show, you should turn up early to the studios as they will always “oversell” tickets to ensure that all seats in the audience are filled.

“People who go to a lot of TV shows know to get there early, because if you do turn up 5 minutes before like you would do for a film, you’re probably not going to get in.”