Would You Take A Dirty Designer Sofa Home If You Found It On The Street? One Woman Did And The Internet's Divided

When you’re on the hunt for a new sofa, where do you tend to shop? Ikea seems like the best way to go. Or perhaps Dunelm?

Well this TikTok user is thanking her lucky stars after she managed to find an $8000 couch in the middle of the street.

Tiktoker user @yafavv.mandaa found what she believes to be the “Bubble” sofa from French brand Roche Bobois on a street in the middle of New York.

She asked her father to pick up the sofa and proceeded to wash and clean it before placing it in the comfort of her home.

She feels like she got a stellar deal. But, as usual, people on Twitter have thoughts.

Several users felt that the couch could have benefited from a deep clean.

Others questioned why she picked up the couch in the first place. Whilst some would admit that they would have picked up the couch too.

After the tweet and video went viral, the original user addressed all the unwarranted opinions regarding her new couch.

She clarifies that the couch hadn’t been on the street for a long period of time, in fact, it was only outside for less than 24 hours.

Additionally, she left the couch to be cleaned and aired out for two weeks at her dad’s garage. “It was sitting there for two weeks, if there were bed bugs we would have seen it,” she says.

Users still weren’t happy with her explanation.

“Rich people can still get bed bugs boo, just keep an eye out,” one user said. “There’s a reason a SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLAR couch was left outside,” another user added.

Social media users always have an array of opinions, here’s what they think about the infamous New York Street couch.

The bed bugs are going to have an absolute field day.

Who takes home an $8000 couch? Surely you’d want to re-sell it?

Okay, we see why’d she would keep the couch, but maybe give it an extra clean?

The couch might be a bit dirty but it’s still a steal.

Thrift is bae.



