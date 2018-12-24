The RSPCA has released CCTV footage of a dog chasing after its owner’s car after being abandoned at the side of the road in Stoke-on-Trent.

A man can be seen leading the Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog to a street corner before throwing down a dog bed and running back to his vehicle.

The dog is seen running after him and leaping up to the windows of the car but the man drives off, leaving the dog chasing him down the street.

RSPCA inspectors are now appealing for information to identify the passenger and driver, who were filmed at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road at around 5pm on Monday December 17.

The white dog was found sitting in the bed by a passer-by during the following hour and was taken to a vet, who called the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky, said: “The footage has to be seen to be believed, it’s just awful.

“To see the poor dog in such obvious distress jumping up at the car as it drives away it just heartbreaking.

“I can’t understand how someone could do this.”