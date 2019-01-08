Abuse Of Anna Soubry Shows Why Second Brexit Referendum Should Not Happen, Says Stephen Barclay

The abuse of Tory MP Anna Soubry in Westminster shows why a second EU referendum would be a bad idea, Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay has said.

Soubry was branded a “Nazi” and a “liar” by a mob who targeted her during live TV interviews and then followed her as she made her way back into the Commons.

More than 50 MPs have written to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to express their “serious concerns” about the “deteriorating public order and security situation” outside parliament.

Soubry is one of the MPs calling for a referendum on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

But speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Barclay said that would be “hugely damaging to our democracy”.

“We saw in the appalling scenes outside parliament in the way my college Anna Soubry was disgracefully treated yesterday how divisive this process has been,” he said.

The Brexit secretary said MPs should “come together in the national interest to unite behind the only deal on the table a dal that delivers on the biggest vote in our democratic history”.

His comments triggered a backlash from some campaigners who want another referendum.