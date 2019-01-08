Abuse Of Anna Soubry Shows Why Second Brexit Referendum Should Not Happen, Says Stephen Barclay

The abuse of Tory MP Anna Soubry in Westminster shows why a second EU referendum would be a bad idea, Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay has said.
Soubry was branded a “Nazi” and a “liar” by a mob who targeted her during live TV interviews and then followed her as she made her way back into the Commons.
More than 50 MPs have written to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to express their “serious concerns” about the “deteriorating public order and security situation” outside parliament.
Soubry is one of the MPs calling for a referendum on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
But speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Barclay said that would be “hugely damaging to our democracy”.
“We saw in the appalling scenes outside parliament in the way my college Anna Soubry was disgracefully treated yesterday how divisive this process has been,” he said.
The Brexit secretary said MPs should “come together in the national interest to unite behind the only deal on the table a dal that delivers on the biggest vote in our democratic history”.
His comments triggered a backlash from some campaigners who want another referendum.
Labour MP Chris Bryant, a member of the People’s Vote campaign, said: “We live in a bitterly divided country, but those divisions will not heal by making it poorer or by appeasing those who want to silence MPs calling for a democratic new public vote on Brexit.
“The way to combat far-right thuggery is with more democracy not less.”
This morning Soubry said police are ignoring the abuse and intimidation, including racism, that is being aimed at politicians and journalists.
Soubry told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that there was a small group of people “roaming around Westminster intimidating people going about their lawful business”.
The Broxtowe MP added that, while she anticipated a level of criticism and abuse as an MP, she expected authorities to act when it “crossed the line”.
She told GMB: “It crossed the line in December, it was journalists who were being attacked.
“(Sky News’ political editor) Faisal Islam, who is male, was racially abused by these people, it’s the same group, all on video, and the policy of the Metropolitan Police is to ignore it.”
Scotland Yard said on Monday that it has received a complaint about a public order offence and its officers were “assessing if any crimes have been committed”. No-one has been arrested.
The letter, signed by at least 55 MPs, criticised a “lack of co-ordination” in the response from the police and appropriate authorities despite assurances that incidents before Christmas would be dealt with.
The MPs said: “We write to express our serious concerns about the deteriorating public order and security situation in and around the exterior of the parliamentary estate, including College Green.
“After months of peaceful and calm protests by groups representing a range of political views on Brexit, an ugly element of individuals with strong far-right and extreme right connections – which your officers are well aware of – have increasingly engaged in intimidatory and potentially criminal acts targeting Members of Parliament, journalists, activists and members of the public.”