He criticised British rabbis who had complained about anti-Semitism, adding that some members of the Jewish community were “Trump fanatics making up information” .

Willsman – a long time ally of Jeremy Corbyn – sparked controversy when his controversial anti-Semitism remarks emerged days after the ballot opened in July.

Last week, when the poll closed, Willsman told HuffPost UK that his final message to members was: “Defend JC against all the appalling and unjust attacks and smears.”

Fellow veteran activist Ann Black lost out, as did the entire slate of ‘moderate’ candidates supported by the Labour First and Progress groups. Comedian and campaigner Eddie Izzard lost out by less than 3,000 votes.

Pete Willsman, whose remarks led to him being dumped by grassroots group Momentum during the ballot process, was one of nine people to win seats on the National Executive Committee (NEC).

A veteran activist has been re-elected to Labour’s ruling body – despite a row over his claim that some Jewish people were ‘Trump fanatics’ who lacked evidence of Labour anti-Semitism.

For the avoidance of doubt: Peter Willsman is and always has been a loud mouthed bully. He disgusts me. https://t.co/FwyMZYsaMq

The elected officers of our National Coordinating Group have decided to withdraw Momentum's support for Pete Willsman in Labour's ongoing NEC election. Please vote Dar, Elmi, Garnham, Henderson, Lansman, Mishra, Webbe & Williams: https://t.co/c2A4BrmJs3 👍 #LabourNEC #JC9 pic.twitter.com/4jA23n4YVh

But Momentum’s original backing for Willsman as one of its ‘#JC9’ slate of candidates appears to have ensured a surge of support at the start of the NEC election, when many party members vote.

Critics claimed that his notoriety had also helped boost his name recognition, as some left-wingers rallied behind him in what they believed were unfair attacks on Jeremy Corbyn over the issue.

Momentum founder Jon Lansman - who came third in the NEC election - revealed on Sunday at a Jewish Labour Movement conference that he had himself voted for Willsman right at the beginning of the election.

“I was very unhappy with what Peter Willsman did on the NEC on that occasion and on a number of previous occasions in the way he spoke.

“However it had become a sufficiently frequent occurrence for most members of the NEC to almost put it out of our minds. Lots of people in this room voted down the lines of slates at the point we voted, as I did too, I confess.

“But we then took a decision to remove him from from the slate because of the understandable public concern after that tape.”

Willsman was way behind the top ranked Momentum candidate, Yasmine Dar. But his success may have been boosted by the fact that candidate statements from the Momentum contenders remained unchanged even after it dropped him from the slate.

Labour’s NEC is set on Tuesday to debate and vote on a new plan to adopt in full the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) paper on anti-Semitism with all its examples of abuse.

The issue of anti-semitism has dogged the party through the summer, with Corbyn revealed to have claimed some Zionists lack an understanding of British ‘irony’.

Laura Parker, Momentum’s National Coordinator, said: “These results are a fantastic victory for ordinary grassroots members and another step forward in building a reinvigorated, democratic Labour party that is capable of winning the next election.

“The success of all eight Momentum backed candidates builds on our NEC results from last year, and we’re now looking forward to this year’s Labour Conference where the democracy review and open selections for parliamentary candidates are set to be debated.”

Eddie Izzard, who remains on the NEC until the new body takes its seats later this month after party conference, tweeted his own disappointment but said he still would back the IHRA examples in full.