Adam Brody Lost One Role He Really Wanted To A Fellow Former O.C. Star

Actor Adam Brody opened up about the “many” roles he’s lost out on over his decadeslong career in the entertainment industry.

But there’s one part in particular that sticks with him: the lead in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which eventually went to Chris Pratt, who he previously appeared alongside in 2000s teen drama The O.C.

“I wanted that one,” Brody said on Marc Malkin’s Just for Variety podcast on Wednesday.

Brody acknowledged that the “Parks And Rec” actor was the “better fit” for the role, as “he is bigger, stronger.”

“But tonally, I really dug it,” Brody said of the part.

Pratt admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year that he “had a rough run with Marvel” before landing his role as Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) in the series.

“I auditioned for ‘Thor,’ but not even to be Thor ― but to be one of the sidekick guys ― and I didn’t get a callback,” he told Kimmel. “Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, ‘Wow. You really made a big choice there.’ Which is code for like, ‘Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.’”

“It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again,” Pratt explained. “I was like, ‘This is stupid, I’m never gonna be in a Marvel movie.’”

The Moneyball actor almost didn’t get the Guardians role, either. He told The Hollywood Reporter in April that director James Gunn told him in his audition: “I don’t know what you’re doing, but you’re blowing it.”

“This is the moment right now. You just need to stop doing whatever you’re doing and just be real. Just be you,” Pratt said Gunn told him.