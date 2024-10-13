Adam Brody Opens Up About The 1 Thing He Wants Nobody Wants This Season 2 To Explore

Adam Brody as Noah in Nobody Wants This ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the hit romantic comedy would be getting a follow-up series, with writing on the new batch of episodes already underway.

Speaking to Tudum, Adam said he wanted the show to “explore” more of what his character, Noah, really meant with his grand gesture in the season one finale, which he interpreted to indicate that Joanne is his “priority” above all else.

“In the light of day, will he still feel that way?” he pondered. “I don’t know. It’s an open question.

Adam continued: “I think that’s what the show can explore. What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else?

“It’s a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you’re better for it – you don’t have to [lop] off a limb.”

Adam Brody on set with Nobody Wants This co-star Kristen Bell ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Nobody Wants This premiered on Netflix last month, and in the weeks since, has been consistently hovering around the top of the platform’s list of most-watched shows.

Joanne and Noah’s love story in the first 10 episodes is loosely inspired by the early days of creator Erin Foster’s own relationship with her now-husband, for whom she converted to Judaism before marrying.

Although the show has received near-unanimous praise from critics and viewers, one particular aspect of Nobody Wants This has been repeatedly called into question by many critics.