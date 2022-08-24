Adam Peaty and Eiri Munro pictured earlier this year Instagram/Adam Peaty

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has shared that he and his partner of three years, Eiri Munro, have ended their relationship.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced on his Instagram page on Tuesday night that he and Eiri had “decided to go our separate ways”.

Adam – who shares an almost-two-year-old son with his former partner – explained: “We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George. Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

“I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years.”

Addressing Eiri and their son, Adam said: “I’m sorry for letting you down.”

“My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further,” he added.

Announcing that she would be taking a break from social media for the time being, Eiri wrote on her Instagram story: “The next chapter of my life is surely going to be an incredibly difficult one.

“I would appreciate that people would refrain from commenting, speculating or messaging. I have shared so much of my life, but for now I’m choosing privacy and I hope that you will respect that.”

A screenshot of Eiri's message to her Instagram followers Instagram/Eiri Munro

Adam is best known as an Olympic swimmer, with three gold medals to his name.