Adam Peaty Speaks Out Over His Mum's Infamous Strictly Come Dancing Tweet

Adam Peaty has spoken out after his mum’s less-than-enthusiastic reaction to his Strictly Come Dancing elimination.

“Proud [of Adam and Katya], such an amazing partnership and @Mrs_katjones you have taught my baby boy how to dance, thank you,” she wrote, before branding the result a “total fix” and insisting she was “not buying the public vote”.

Proud @adam_peaty and @Mrs_katjones such an amazing partnership and @Mrs_katjones you have taught my baby boy how to dance, thank you x Total fix and I’m not buying the public vote 👎@bbcstrictly @Mavise42Mavis @MichaelGunning1 @jademist_janet — Caroline Peaty (@cazliz123) November 7, 2021

Asked about his mum’s tweet during an interview on Thursday’s BBC Breakfast, Adam said: “I agree with you, mums are always going to support their own. She wanted to see me every Saturday night – you know how mums get, bless her.

“I love her to bits, she loves me to bits. I think she just wanted me to do a Paso, that’s all she wanted to see me do.”

Naga Munchetty then asked whether he’d “had words with your mother”, to which the swimmer said with a laugh: “Well, yeah… yeah, but you know, again, it is the way it is, isn’t it? I don’t want to censor anyone. She’s got her thoughts and I’ve got mine, and my thought is the most important one to me.

“I had the most incredible time and everyone on that show deserves to be there. And I don’t. And that’s just the way it is”

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones performing their final routine of the series BBC/Guy Levy

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam said: “For me, if anyone can lose well it’s me, and everyone in that competition, they are incredible people, and I’m glad I’m out because I don’t deserve to be there.

“Some of the dancers are just… my jaw is dropping and I will always get behind everyone on the show and so, you know what, that’s incredible, that’s different for me because normally I’m on my own and go, you know, ‘You’re not beating me today’, but this is different…”

Adam Peaty on BBC Breakfast BBC

