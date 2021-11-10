BBC Rubbishes Latest Tabloid Reports Of A Strictly Come Dancing 'Fix'

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel BBC/Guy Levy

The BBC has dismissed a new report in the tabloid press suggesting that Strictly Come Dancing stars with a prior link to the broadcaster are in with a better shot of winning the show.

Under a headline about a “Strictly fix row”, The Sun pointed out on Tuesday that of the past 18 Strictly winners, eight of them have been BBC stars prior to signing up, including Stacey Dooley, Ore Oduba and original winner Natasha Kaplinsky.

They also said that BBC stars are 50% more likely to make it to the final, based on their stats, accusing the show of “favouritism”.

However, a spokesperson for the show has rubbished these claims outright.

“These statistics are misleading,” they insisted, pointing out that the “winner of Strictly is decided by the public vote” alone.

This year's Strictly Come Dancing cast Ray Burmiston/BBC

The Sun’s report came shortly after current contestant Dan Walker spoke out to defend his place on the show.

Responding to a headline questioning how he was “still in [the] show”, Dan wrote on his Instagram: “I’m not sure but we are incredibly thankful for all the support and it’s a true privilege to be a small part of the biggest show on the telly.

“I know articles like this are sourced from a few comments on social media but each week I get thousands of messages from people who love the show and are really enjoying watching [Nadiya Bychkova, his professional partner] teaching me to dance.”

Last week saw Olympian Adam Peaty being sent home, after a dance-off against social media star Tilly Ramsay.

Following his elimination, Adam’s mum made no secret of her disdain for the result, claiming she “didn’t buy” the public vote.