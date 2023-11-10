Adding These Everyday Ingredients To Mashed Potatoes Will Make You Lose Your Mind

via Associated Press (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

And so, with that, the humble spud is without a doubt the best vegetable in the pantry. And no, I won’t be taking questions from the opposition during this time. Or ever, actually.

Mashed potato, for me, comes up trumps. Even over a golden roastie. So much so, that at University I perfected mash. I know, a big claim.

Trust me when I tell you that these everyday, easy to get hold of ingredients will elevate your humble mashed potato from side dish to main event.

Just make sure you’re using a starchy potato, like a King Edwards or Russet.

The perfect mash calls for a roughly peeled spud. This means leaving in a little skin, for added texture that isn’t lumpy. Obviously, if your pots are sprouting any eyes, then leave them in the pantry or whack them in the garden (probably a better option tbh).

Cut your potatoes into quarters and add them to simmering salted water (NOT BOILING) until they fall off a sharp knife when lifted. Then, drain thoroughly and add back into the same pan (sans water).

The skin of a potato is packed with up to 12 times the amount of antioxidants than the flesh, so leaving in a little is actually a really good thing.

Next up? Loads and loads of butter.

It’s at this point in the article that you realise why these taste so good. Never, ever scrimp on the salted butter. If you’re making a portion for 2 people, use 50g of salted butter, or if you’re vegan a buttery alternative with a good pinch of flakey salt.

The dairy (and dairy alternatives) don’t stop there, though. Oh no.

Next up, you want to take a loaded spoon of cream cheese, 2 cups of grated cheddar and a dash (tablespoon) of full-fat double cream.

If you want to use dairy alternatives, be sure to add a little nutritional yeast to emphasise the tang and creaminess of your mash.

The finishing touches

Right, this is where things start coming together in one indulgent mouthful.

Finely chop chives and spring onions and stir through your cheesy mash. Then, transfer the whole lot into a small casserole dish topped with flakey smoked salt (regular salt is also fine), cracked black pepper, a sprinkling of white pepper and a bucket load more cheese.

Whack it under the grill until the whole lot looks like bubbling lava and place on the side for a minute or two to cool.

If you’re fancy and have any kind of truffle-flavoured anything, drizzle a little bit on top. Otherwise, enjoy with hot sauce, sausages — basically, whatever side dish you choose. Or, if you’re like me, eat it straight out of the dish.