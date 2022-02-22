Adele's Nonchalant Response To Having A TV Camera Shoved In Her Face Is Our Favourite New Meme

Adele has inadvertently inspired Twitter’s favourite new meme after attending a basketball match with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
The couple made an appearance at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio over the weekend, where they were spotted watching the game in the crowd.
At one point, Adele had a TV camera shoved in her face, to which she had the perfect reaction.
The Easy On Me singer did not acknowledge it, and her unbothered-ness immediately spawned a wave of hilarious memes on social media...
Adele and Rich, who is a US sports agent, attended the game amid rumours that they recently became engaged.
She set tongues wagging after she sported a huge diamond sparkler on her engagement finger at the Brit Awards earlier this month.
Adele then refused to confirm or deny if she was set to wed again when pressed during a subsequent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
“If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said.
However, the 33-year-old, who has a nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, did hint she wants more children next year.
Speaking about her recent postponed Las Vegas gigs, the singer said they have “to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”
She then added: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby.”
She continued: “I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding.
“It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”