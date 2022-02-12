Graham Norton Owns Adele With Quip About Las Vegas Residency: 'That Was Very Good'

“I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

The interview also saw Adele remain coy on rumours she is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul, after she was seen wearing a huge ring at this week’s Brit Awards.

The Graham Norton Show airs Fridays at 10.35pm on BBC One.