We Can't Stop Watching This Epic Clip Of The Moment Adele Realises Céline Dion Is In The Audience Of Her Vegas Show

Adele and Céline Dion ITV/TikTok

There was a surprise in store for Adele at one of the final shows of her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night, when she spotted an A-list guest in attendance.

Footage from the concert shows the Someone Like You singer stopping in her tracks and bursting into tears when she saw Céline Dion in the audience of her Vegas show Weekends With Adele.

After seeing Céline, she briefly stopped singing so she could give the music legend a hug.

Adele & Céline Dion share an emotional moment together at Adele’s Vegas residency.



On Monday evening, Adele posted another photo of the meeting on Instagram, revealing why it meant so much to her to have Céline in the crowd.

“I have been performing in Céline Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost two years now. Four weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her,” Adele explained.

She continued: “I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!! [Celine], I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.

“I have loved being there. It has been such an honour and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

