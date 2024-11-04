Adele Has Another Emotional Moment As She Meets Legendary A-Lister While Dressed As Her For Halloween

Adele on stage in Las Vegas in November 2022 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images for AD

Fresh from her emotional surprise meeting with Céline Dion, Adele came face-to-face with another heavyweight A-list during a performance in Las Vegas over the weekend.

And this time around, she just happened to be dressed as the Hollywood star in question at the time.

On Friday night, the 16-time Grammy winner put a Halloween twist on her usual Vegas residency, paying homage to the iconic ’90s movie Death Becomes Her by taking to the stage dressed as Meryl Streep’s character, Madeleine Ashton.

Advertisement

During her performance of When We Were Young, Adele usually walks into the audience to greet audience members – but her rendition got a little derailed when she spotted none other than the Mamma Mia! star in the crowd.

Watch the emotional moment for yourself in the video below:

Adele met Meryl Streep dressed up as her character from ‘DEATH BECOMES HER’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/KIyYsuMhbN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 2, 2024

Adele’s backing singers also got in the Halloween spirit for Friday’s show, dressing as Goldie Hawn and Isabella Rossellini’s characters from the cult classic comedy.

Take a look at more pictures from the show on Adele’s Instagram post:

Advertisement

Last month, Adele made headlines when she was moved to tears by the presence of Céline Dion in the audience of her Vegas show, which takes place in the same theatre as the My Heart Will Go On singer’s.

“I have been performing in Céline Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost two years now. Four weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her,” Adele wrote in an Instagram post.

She continued: “I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!

“[Céline], I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.”

Advertisement

Céline later wrote back: “Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show! Your performance was spectacular, your production was so beautiful.

“We loved seeing you and hearing you sing…it was such an emotional night for us all. Your music has had such an impact on my life, it is so important to me, especially over these last few years.

“I’m so happy for you, I wish for all your dreams to come true, for you to be doing what you want to do, for taking a little break. You’re in a class by yourself…and you deserve all the best!”

Céline signed off the message: “Thank you forever, Adele…with all my love.”

There are now just six shows left in the singer’s Weekends With Adele residency, which finally got underway after a number of setbacks in November 2022.

Advertisement