Adele Reveals She's Seen What We've All Been Saying About Her In That Viral Super Bowl Meme

Adele has joked that it’s “hard work being a constant meme” after going viral with her appearance at the Super Bowl last week.

On Sunday night, the Easy On Me singer was seen in the crowd in the Arizona stadium ahead of Rihanna’s Half-Time Show performance.

When Adele was shown on camera, her laidback attitude and her complete unbothered-ness became an instant meme – but what she probably didn’t bank on was that people would try and lip-read what she was saying.

Many claimed that it looked like the Grammy winner was telling her pals that Rihanna would “have some weed and be fab” ahead of her much-anticipated performance.

Well, it turns out that’s exactly what Adele was saying, which she confirmed on stage during her Vegas residency on Friday night.

Adele talks about becoming a meme during the #SuperBowl:



“It's hard work being a constant meme...I was saying, she’s gonna be fine. She's gonna have some weed and be fine. But clearly she couldn't have any weed because SHE WAS PREGNANT!” pic.twitter.com/ZKoJrGXoxQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 18, 2023

“I don’t know what it is about my fucking face, but every time I slip out my house [I become a meme],” she told the audience.

“Maybe it’s because I don’t have any Botox or anything and my face just moves so much, I don’t know what it is.”

“I was saying, ’she’s gonna be fine, she’s gonna, like, have some weed and be fine, but clearly she couldn’t have any weed because she’s pregnant!” Adele added with a cackle.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance saw the Rude Boy singer whizzing through a 13-minute medley of her hits, while sharing with the world that she is expecting her second child.

