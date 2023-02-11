Lizzo On Her Grammys Night With Adele: We Were Drinking 'So Much'

Adele and Lizzo seen during the 65th GRAMMY Awards John Shearer via Getty Images

Singers Lizzo and Adele lost track of categories as they got “so drunk” during last weekend’s Grammy Awards.

The About Damn Time singer, who recently won the Grammy for Record of the Year, opened up on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show about spending time with Adele as the two sat together during the ceremony on Sunday.

“I legitimately was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point,” Lizzo said.

“We were like, ‘Wait. Did they do Best New Artist?’ We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, ‘Smile, smile.’”

She also shared that she brought a flask of tequila and another with white wine for Adele.

“I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo, who said Adele was pumped to sit with her in the days before the ceremony, said she was “in total shock” after hearing about her Record of the Year win.

“I didn’t expect to win at all, let alone a big one, that’s a big award to win,” Lizzo said.

(L-R) Lizzo and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo’s victory marked the first time that a Black woman won the Grammy for Record of the Year since Whitney Houston’s win for I Will Always Love You in 1994.

“You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music,’” said Lizzo about a Destiny’s Child performance.