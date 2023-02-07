Two of Harry Styles’ dancers have revealed things almost went very wrong during his performance at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Harry took to the stage in an eye-catching silver outfit, while recreating a scene from his As It Was music video by making use of an enormous rotating turn-table.

Harry Styles throwing shapes on stage at the Grammys Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

However, his backing dancers were forced to think fast when the live performance got going, and the turntable immediately started moving in reverse.

If only it had been programmed to just go in One Direction, eh?

Sorry.

Backing dancer Brandon Mathis posted on his Instagram story (via BBC News): “The moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, our turntable started spinning in reverse. Backward.

“There was nothing we could do to stop it. So after a week of rehearsing this piece perfectly going one way, the moment it’s time to perform, it starts going the other way, and in real time we have to troubleshoot and do a complete piece in reverse.”

Harry performing next to the turntable during Sunday's Grammys JC Olivera via Getty Images

Fellow performer Dexter Da Rocha also spoke about the gaffe, revealing it required not just the dancers but Harry to think on his feet.

“[Harry] did his best to be able to walk and reverse everything while he was singing and reverse his entire duet, which was incredible,” Dexter said, pointing out that because the performance was being broadcast live, they were unable to grab the attention of a technician to fix the mistake.

During the performance, some fans on Twitter pointed out that Harry almost took a tumble while stepping off the turntable, but he luckily managed to style (sorry again) it out.

Also shoutout to @Harry_Styles for saving that little stumble down the stage... #Grammys pic.twitter.com/OHJP1Kc2CX — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 6, 2023

Having already picked up Best Pop Vocal Album by the time he performed, the chart-topping star ended the evening by scooping Album Of The Year over the likes of Beyoncé, Adele, Lizzo, Bad Bunny and ABBA.

“I think on nights like tonight it’s obviously so important to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music,” Harry said. “I don’t think any of us in the studio make decisions based on what is going to get us one of these.