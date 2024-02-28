Adele Speaks Out In Emotional Statement As She Shares 'Sad' Update On Vegas Residency

Adele on stage in London in 2022 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Adele has shared an emotional statement after confirming she’ll be postponing the remainder of her Las Vegas residency’s current leg.

On Tuesday night, the Grammy winner confirmed that she’ll be taking the next five weeks of her Vegas shows off on medical grounds.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” she explained in an Instagram post.

“I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

Adele added that the five weekends she had been planning to perform in March will now be postponed.

“We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information ASAP,” she added. “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience.”

Adele will then pick up her weekends-only residency in May for her final string of shows.

The Someone Like You singer began her Weekends With Adele in November 2022, almost a year after it was due to begin.

A day before the first show was due to take place at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Adele shared a tearful video in which she said the residency would not be able to go ahead as planned due to production issues and numerous members of her team testing positive for Covid.