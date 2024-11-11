Adrian Dunbar pictured in January 2020 via Associated Press

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar is warning fans of the hit police drama to brace themselves for an update on the show’s future.

Three years have passed since the award-winning BBC show’s divisive season six finale, with speculation about whether it’ll be back for a seventh run having been rife ever since.

Advertisement

Rumours went into overdrive earlier this month, when the core cast met up with the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio, particularly after The Sun ran an unverified report suggesting this was actually a “summit” about getting a seventh season of Line Of Duty off the ground.

During an interview with Times Radio on Monday afternoon, Adrian was asked about the prospect of Line Of Duty returning, to which he had a rather intriguing response.

“I hope so. Looks like it,” he teased. “All the signals and everything is kind of, you know, [positive], but as somebody said, until the script hits the desk you can’t be 100% sure.

“So, we’re all hoping that someone somewhere will make an announcement and say, ‘yes, it’s happening’. And we can all take it from there.”

Advertisement

Adrian Dunbar in character as Line Of Duty's Superintendent Hastings Steffan Hill/BBC via PA Media

He added: “I can tell you one thing... the day they announce it, it’s going to burn up the internet.”

The BBC had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK last week about The Sun’s reporting. We also reached out to Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio’s team at the time, but did not receive a response.

Meanwhile, Vicky McClure shared her hopes to reunite with the Line Of Duty during an interview on Ireland’s The Late, Late Show earlier this month, but insisted there was “no news” to report at present.

She said: “We’ve said it a million times that coming back to Belfast and shooting it again would be amazing and [a] dream because we love working together.

Advertisement

“We love how much the audience loves the show, and the last series we shot in Covid, and it was hard, you know? We didn’t go out, and to be honest, like, when we do shoot Line Of Duty, we have the craic. So it would be lovely to come back and properly enjoy it.”

✨ Manifesting another season of Line of Duty ✨#latelate pic.twitter.com/EScw03N6pa — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 3, 2024