Line Of Duty's Adrian Dunbar Tears Into 'Shoddy' Government: 'There's A Paucity Of Leadership'

Adrian Dunbar in character as Line Of Duty's Superintendent Hastings Steffan Hill/BBC via PA Media

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has branded the current UK government “a shoddy bunch of people” as he joined the chorus of people calling for a general election.

The Ted Hastings actor said he believes there is a “paucity of leadership” in the UK in an attack on Liz Truss and her cabinet during an interview on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.

Adrian had appeared on the ITV breakfast show to discuss his role in new drama Ripley, when hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls asked if he felt there should be a general election.

“As soon as possible, yep,” he replied.

“I think there’s a paucity of leadership in the country at the moment and I think they’re a shoddy bunch of people, and we should get rid of them.”

The next general election is not expected until 2024, and Truss has previously ruled out going to the country before then.

Adrian on Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Adrian’s comments come amid mounting Tory anger at Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng over the disastrous mini-budget.

The prime minister and chancellor’s plans — unveiled less than two weeks ago — led to market turmoil and tanked the Conservative Party’s poll ratings.

Since then, the chancellor has ditched the proposal to axe the top rate of tax for the highest earners following a furious backlash from many Tory MPs.

Adrian had previously been critical of Boris Johnson’s government, confirming earlier this year that he had lent his voice to spoof Line Of Duty videos interrogating the former PM, which were created by the campaign group Led By Donkeys.

“It was very good. It didn’t quite get rid of Johnson then, but it got rid of [former Metropolitan Police commissioner] Cressida Dick,” he told The Times in August.

